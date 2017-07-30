Sections

If You Get 12/18 Movies From Their Last Lines, You're A True Rom-Com Fan

Can you get the fairy tale ending?

Allison Wild
Allison Wild
  1. Getty Images
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    10 Things I Hate About You

    10 Things I Hate About You Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Via Touchstone Pictures

  2. Getty Images
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Pretty Woman

    Pretty Woman Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Via Touchstone Pictures

  3. Getty Images
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    13 Going on 30

    13 Going on 30 Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Via Revolution Studios

  4. Getty Images
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Love Actually

    Love Actually Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Via Universal Pictures

  5. Getty Images
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Bridget Jones's Diary

    Bridget Jones's Diary Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Via Universal Pictures

  6. Getty Images
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    50 First Dates

    50 First Dates Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Via Happy Madison Productions

  7. Getty Images
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    When Harry Met Sally...

    When Harry Met Sally... Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Via Columbia Pictures

  8. Getty Images
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The Proposal

    The Proposal Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Via Touchstone Pictures

  9. Correct!
    Wrong!

    The Wedding Singer

    The Wedding Singer Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Via New Line Cinema

  10. Getty Images
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Sixteen Candles

    Sixteen Candles Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Via Universal Pictures

  11. Getty Images
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Annie Hall

    Annie Hall Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Via United Artists

  12. Getty Images
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    (500) Days of Summer

    (500) Days of Summer Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Via Fox Searchlight Pictures

  13. Getty Images
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    You've Got Mail

    You've Got Mail Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Via Warner Bros.

  14. Getty Images
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Crazy, Stupid, Love

    Crazy, Stupid, Love Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Via Warner Bros.

  15. Getty Images
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    27 Dresses

    27 Dresses Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Via 20th Century Fox

  16. Getty Images
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

    How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Via Paramount Pictures

  17. Getty Images
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Say Anything...

    Say Anything... Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Via Gracie Films

  18. Getty Images
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Knocked Up

    Knocked Up Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Via Universal Pictures

If You Get 12/18 Movies From Their Last Lines, You're A True Rom-Com Fan

You need some more rom coms in your life.

Grab some popcorn and get ready for the movie marathon of your life.

You need some more rom coms in your life. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Disney Channel
You really know your rom coms.

You're a true fan--and probably a die-hard romantic.

You really know your rom coms. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
FOX
