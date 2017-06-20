Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
TVAndMovies

Can You Identify The Gossip Girl Character Based On The Outfit

As Queen B said, "Stop what you're doing. We need to shop."

Posted on
Allison Wild
Allison Wild
BuzzFeed Staff

  1. Who's killing the blue outfit?

    Giovanni Rufino / The CW
    Blair Waldorf
    Via gossipgirl.wikia.com
    Blair Waldorf
    Vanessa Abrams
    Via Getty Images
    Vanessa Abrams
    Ivy Dickens
    Via Michael Desmond / The CW
    Ivy Dickens
    Georgina Sparks
    Via Getty Images
    Georgina Sparks
    Diana Payne
    Via gossipgirl.wikia.com
    Diana Payne
    Eleanor Waldorf
    Via gossipgirl.wikia.com
    Eleanor Waldorf
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's Blair Waldorf!

    No one pulls off a pattern quite like Blair.

    It's Blair Waldorf! Via Giovanni Rufino / The CW

  2. Who's rocking the trenchcoat?

    Giovanni Rufino/The CW
    Dan Humphrey
    Via gossipgirl.wikia.com
    Dan Humphrey
    Chuck Bass
    Via gossipgirl.wikia.com
    Chuck Bass
    Nate Archibald
    Via gossipgirl.wikia.com
    Nate Archibald
    Carter Baizen
    Via gossipgirl.wikia.com
    Carter Baizen
    Rufus Humphrey
    Via gossipgirl.wikia.com
    Rufus Humphrey
    Bart Bass
    Via gossipgirl.wikia.com
    Bart Bass
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's Chuck Bass!

    Who else who would look so dapper?

    It's Chuck Bass! Via Giovanni Rufino/The CW

  3. Who was this golden goddess?

    Giovanni Rufino / CW Network
    Serena van der Woodsen
    Via Getty Images
    Serena van der Woodsen
    Blair Waldorf
    Via gossipgirl.wikia.com
    Blair Waldorf
    Jenny Humphrey
    Via Getty Images
    Jenny Humphrey
    Vanessa Abrams
    Via Getty Images
    Vanessa Abrams
    Ivy Dickens
    Via Michael Desmond / The CW
    Ivy Dickens
    Lily van der Woodsen
    Via gossipgirl.wikia.com
    Lily van der Woodsen
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's Serena van der Woodsen!

    But actually, when is she not a goddess?

    It's Serena van der Woodsen! Via Giovanni Rufino / CW Network

  4. Who's this fashion icon?

    Giovanni Rufino / The CW
    Serena van der Woodsen
    Via Getty Images
    Serena van der Woodsen
    Blair Waldorf
    Via gossipgirl.wikia.com
    Blair Waldorf
    Jenny Humphrey
    Via Getty Images
    Jenny Humphrey
    Vanessa Abrams
    Via Getty Images
    Vanessa Abrams
    Ivy Dickens
    Via Michael Desmond / The CW
    Ivy Dickens
    Lily van der Woodsen
    Via gossipgirl.wikia.com
    Lily van der Woodsen
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's Jenny Humphrey!

    Little J knows how to work it.

    It's Jenny Humphrey! Via Giovanni Rufino / The CW

  5. Who's looking real fine?

    Michael Desmond / The CW
    Dan Humphrey
    Via gossipgirl.wikia.com
    Dan Humphrey
    Chuck Bass
    Via gossipgirl.wikia.com
    Chuck Bass
    Nate Archibald
    Via gossipgirl.wikia.com
    Nate Archibald
    Carter Baizen
    Via gossipgirl.wikia.com
    Carter Baizen
    Rufus Humphrey
    Via gossipgirl.wikia.com
    Rufus Humphrey
    Bart Bass
    Via gossipgirl.wikia.com
    Bart Bass
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's Nate Archibald!

    Looking like a model. As per usual.

    It's Nate Archibald! Via Michael Desmond / The CW

  6. Who's this gorgeous human?

    Giovanni Rufino / The CW
    Serena van der Woodsen
    Via Getty Images
    Serena van der Woodsen
    Blair Waldorf
    Via gossipgirl.wikia.com
    Blair Waldorf
    Jenny Humphrey
    Via Getty Images
    Jenny Humphrey
    Vanessa Abrams
    Via Getty Images
    Vanessa Abrams
    Ivy Dickens
    Via Michael Desmond / The CW
    Ivy Dickens
    Lily van der Woodsen
    Via gossipgirl.wikia.com
    Lily van der Woodsen
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's Lily van der Woodsen!

    Where do you think Serena gets it?

    It's Lily van der Woodsen! Via Giovanni Rufino / The CW

  7. Who donned this getup?

    Giovanni Rufino / The CW
    Serena van der Woodsen
    Via Getty Images
    Serena van der Woodsen
    Blair Waldorf
    Via gossipgirl.wikia.com
    Blair Waldorf
    Jenny Humphrey
    Via Getty Images
    Jenny Humphrey
    Vanessa Abrams
    Via Getty Images
    Vanessa Abrams
    Ivy Dickens
    Via Michael Desmond / The CW
    Ivy Dickens
    Lily van der Woodsen
    Via gossipgirl.wikia.com
    Lily van der Woodsen
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's Blair Waldorf!

    Honestly no one else is this glitz and glam.

    It's Blair Waldorf! Via Giovanni Rufino / The CW

  8. Who knows how to wear a turtleneck?

    Giovanni Rufino / CW Network
    Dan Humphrey
    Via gossipgirl.wikia.com
    Dan Humphrey
    Chuck Bass
    Via gossipgirl.wikia.com
    Chuck Bass
    Nate Archibald
    Via gossipgirl.wikia.com
    Nate Archibald
    Carter Baizen
    Via gossipgirl.wikia.com
    Carter Baizen
    Rufus Humphrey
    Via gossipgirl.wikia.com
    Rufus Humphrey
    Bart Bass
    Via gossipgirl.wikia.com
    Bart Bass
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's Rufus Humphrey!

    He rocks the dad look like no other.

    It's Rufus Humphrey! Via Giovanni Rufino / CW Network

  9. Who slayed this look?

    Giovanni Rufino / The CW
    Blair Waldorf
    Via gossipgirl.wikia.com
    Blair Waldorf
    Vanessa Abrams
    Via Getty Images
    Vanessa Abrams
    Ivy Dickens
    Via Michael Desmond / The CW
    Ivy Dickens
    Georgina Sparks
    Via Getty Images
    Georgina Sparks
    Diana Payne
    Via gossipgirl.wikia.com
    Diana Payne
    Eleanor Waldorf
    Via gossipgirl.wikia.com
    Eleanor Waldorf
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's Vanessa Abrams!

    Those legs go on for absolutely ever.

    It's Vanessa Abrams! Via Giovanni Rufino / The CW

  10. Who sported this dashing ensemble?

    The CW
    Dan Humphrey
    Via gossipgirl.wikia.com
    Dan Humphrey
    Chuck Bass
    Via gossipgirl.wikia.com
    Chuck Bass
    Nate Archibald
    Via gossipgirl.wikia.com
    Nate Archibald
    Carter Baizen
    Via gossipgirl.wikia.com
    Carter Baizen
    Rufus Humphrey
    Via gossipgirl.wikia.com
    Rufus Humphrey
    Bart Bass
    Via gossipgirl.wikia.com
    Bart Bass
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's Chuck Bass!

    He ruled the basketball court.

    It's Chuck Bass! Via The CW

  11. Who was actual perfection?

    Giovanni Rufino / The CW
    Serena van der Woodsen
    Via Getty Images
    Serena van der Woodsen
    Blair Waldorf
    Via gossipgirl.wikia.com
    Blair Waldorf
    Jenny Humphrey
    Via Getty Images
    Jenny Humphrey
    Vanessa Abrams
    Via Getty Images
    Vanessa Abrams
    Ivy Dickens
    Via Michael Desmond / The CW
    Ivy Dickens
    Lily van der Woodsen
    Via gossipgirl.wikia.com
    Lily van der Woodsen
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's Serena van der Woodsen!

    She's literal goals.

    It's Serena van der Woodsen! Via Giovanni Rufino / The CW

  12. Who defined snappy casual?

    Giovanni Rufino / CW Network
    Serena van der Woodsen
    Via Getty Images
    Serena van der Woodsen
    Blair Waldorf
    Via gossipgirl.wikia.com
    Blair Waldorf
    Jenny Humphrey
    Via Getty Images
    Jenny Humphrey
    Vanessa Abrams
    Via Getty Images
    Vanessa Abrams
    Ivy Dickens
    Via Michael Desmond / The CW
    Ivy Dickens
    Lily van der Woodsen
    Via gossipgirl.wikia.com
    Lily van der Woodsen
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's Ivy Dickens!

    She had a lot to hide but never hid her sense of style.

    It's Ivy Dickens! Via Giovanni Rufino / CW Network

  13. Whose croquet look was straight fire?

    Giovanni Rufino / The CW
    Dan Humphrey
    Via gossipgirl.wikia.com
    Dan Humphrey
    Chuck Bass
    Via gossipgirl.wikia.com
    Chuck Bass
    Nate Archibald
    Via gossipgirl.wikia.com
    Nate Archibald
    Carter Baizen
    Via gossipgirl.wikia.com
    Carter Baizen
    Rufus Humphrey
    Via gossipgirl.wikia.com
    Rufus Humphrey
    Bart Bass
    Via gossipgirl.wikia.com
    Bart Bass
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's Nate Archibald!

    He knows what he's doing on and off the field.

    It's Nate Archibald! Via Giovanni Rufino / The CW

  14. Who really knows how to wear a ballgown?

    Giovanni Rufino / CW Network
    Blair Waldorf
    Via gossipgirl.wikia.com
    Blair Waldorf
    Vanessa Abrams
    Via Getty Images
    Vanessa Abrams
    Ivy Dickens
    Via Michael Desmond / The CW
    Ivy Dickens
    Georgina Sparks
    Via Getty Images
    Georgina Sparks
    Diana Payne
    Via gossipgirl.wikia.com
    Diana Payne
    Eleanor Waldorf
    Via gossipgirl.wikia.com
    Eleanor Waldorf
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's Blair Waldorf!

    She's always cleaned up well.

    It's Blair Waldorf! Via Giovanni Rufino / CW Network

  15. Whose colorful pants stole the show?

    Giovanni Rufino / CW Network
    Dan Humphrey
    Via gossipgirl.wikia.com
    Dan Humphrey
    Chuck Bass
    Via gossipgirl.wikia.com
    Chuck Bass
    Nate Archibald
    Via gossipgirl.wikia.com
    Nate Archibald
    Carter Baizen
    Via gossipgirl.wikia.com
    Carter Baizen
    Rufus Humphrey
    Via gossipgirl.wikia.com
    Rufus Humphrey
    Bart Bass
    Via gossipgirl.wikia.com
    Bart Bass
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's Chuck Bass!

    He's the king of prep.

    It's Chuck Bass! Via Giovanni Rufino / CW Network

Can You Identify The Gossip Girl Character Based On The Outfit

You're lacking some knowledge

Please educate yourself. Binge watch a season or two right now.

You're lacking some knowledge Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
The CW
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
You're a fan

You're seen the whole show, but you're just not a Gossip Girl expert.

You're a fan Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
The CW
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
You're a Gossip Girl aficionado

Congrats, you know the show like the back of your hand.

You're a Gossip Girl aficionado Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
The CW
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies