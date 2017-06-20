He's the king of prep.

She's always cleaned up well.

Via Giovanni Rufino / The CW

He knows what he's doing on and off the field.

She had a lot to hide but never hid her sense of style.

Via Giovanni Rufino / The CW

Via The CW

He ruled the basketball court.

Via Giovanni Rufino / The CW

Those legs go on for absolutely ever.

He rocks the dad look like no other.

Via Giovanni Rufino / The CW

Honestly no one else is this glitz and glam.

Via Giovanni Rufino / The CW

Where do you think Serena gets it?

Via Michael Desmond / The CW

Looking like a model. As per usual.

Via Giovanni Rufino / The CW

Little J knows how to work it.

But actually, when is she not a goddess?

Who else who would look so dapper?

Via Giovanni Rufino / The CW

No one pulls off a pattern quite like Blair.

Can You Identify The Gossip Girl Character Based On The Outfit

You're lacking some knowledge Please educate yourself. Binge watch a season or two right now. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF The CW

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app. Get the app

You're a fan You're seen the whole show, but you're just not a Gossip Girl expert. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF The CW

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app. Get the app

You're a Gossip Girl aficionado Congrats, you know the show like the back of your hand. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF The CW

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app. Get the app