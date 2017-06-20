Can You Identify The Gossip Girl Character Based On The Outfit

-
Who's killing the blue outfit?Blair WaldorfVanessa AbramsIvy DickensGeorgina SparksDiana PayneEleanor Waldorf
It's Blair Waldorf!
No one pulls off a pattern quite like Blair.Via Giovanni Rufino / The CW
Who's rocking the trenchcoat?Dan HumphreyChuck BassNate ArchibaldCarter BaizenRufus HumphreyBart Bass
It's Chuck Bass!
Who else who would look so dapper?Via Giovanni Rufino/The CW
Who was this golden goddess?Serena van der WoodsenBlair WaldorfJenny HumphreyVanessa AbramsIvy DickensLily van der Woodsen
It's Serena van der Woodsen!
But actually, when is she not a goddess?Via Giovanni Rufino / CW Network
Who's this fashion icon?Serena van der WoodsenBlair WaldorfJenny HumphreyVanessa AbramsIvy DickensLily van der Woodsen
It's Jenny Humphrey!
Little J knows how to work it.Via Giovanni Rufino / The CW
Who's looking real fine?Dan HumphreyChuck BassNate ArchibaldCarter BaizenRufus HumphreyBart Bass
It's Nate Archibald!
Looking like a model. As per usual.Via Michael Desmond / The CW
Who's this gorgeous human?Serena van der WoodsenBlair WaldorfJenny HumphreyVanessa AbramsIvy DickensLily van der Woodsen
It's Lily van der Woodsen!
Where do you think Serena gets it?Via Giovanni Rufino / The CW
Who donned this getup?Serena van der WoodsenBlair WaldorfJenny HumphreyVanessa AbramsIvy DickensLily van der Woodsen
It's Blair Waldorf!
Honestly no one else is this glitz and glam.Via Giovanni Rufino / The CW
Who knows how to wear a turtleneck?Dan HumphreyChuck BassNate ArchibaldCarter BaizenRufus HumphreyBart Bass
It's Rufus Humphrey!
He rocks the dad look like no other.Via Giovanni Rufino / CW Network
Who slayed this look?Blair WaldorfVanessa AbramsIvy DickensGeorgina SparksDiana PayneEleanor Waldorf
It's Vanessa Abrams!
Those legs go on for absolutely ever.Via Giovanni Rufino / The CW
Who sported this dashing ensemble?Dan HumphreyChuck BassNate ArchibaldCarter BaizenRufus HumphreyBart Bass
It's Chuck Bass!
He ruled the basketball court.Via The CW
Who was actual perfection?Serena van der WoodsenBlair WaldorfJenny HumphreyVanessa AbramsIvy DickensLily van der Woodsen
It's Serena van der Woodsen!
She's literal goals.Via Giovanni Rufino / The CW
Who defined snappy casual?Serena van der WoodsenBlair WaldorfJenny HumphreyVanessa AbramsIvy DickensLily van der Woodsen
It's Ivy Dickens!
She had a lot to hide but never hid her sense of style.Via Giovanni Rufino / CW Network
Whose croquet look was straight fire?Dan HumphreyChuck BassNate ArchibaldCarter BaizenRufus HumphreyBart Bass
It's Nate Archibald!
He knows what he's doing on and off the field.Via Giovanni Rufino / The CW
Who really knows how to wear a ballgown?Blair WaldorfVanessa AbramsIvy DickensGeorgina SparksDiana PayneEleanor Waldorf
It's Blair Waldorf!
She's always cleaned up well.Via Giovanni Rufino / CW Network
Whose colorful pants stole the show?Dan HumphreyChuck BassNate ArchibaldCarter BaizenRufus HumphreyBart Bass
It's Chuck Bass!
He's the king of prep.Via Giovanni Rufino / CW Network
Can You Identify The Gossip Girl Character Based On The Outfit
Please educate yourself. Binge watch a season or two right now.
You're seen the whole show, but you're just not a Gossip Girl expert.
Congrats, you know the show like the back of your hand.