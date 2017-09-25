 back to top
Sebastian Stan And Mark Hamill Look Freakishly Alike And The Internet Is Freaking Out

"I refuse to say 'Sebastian Stan— I am your father!'"

Posted on
Allie Hayes
Allie Hayes
BuzzFeed Staff

This is Mark Hamill, aka Luke Skywalker from the Star Wars franchise.

Theo Wargo

This is Sebastian Stan, aka Bucky Barnes from the Captain America franchise.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

And, apparently, the two have a long-standing joke that they are low-key father and son. Why? Because the resemblance is truly ~freakish~.

@mario13426 @fiddledeedees @HamillHimself @rebelresource
Noadventureshere @HoltzTrudy

@mario13426 @fiddledeedees @HamillHimself @rebelresource

Like, they're BOTH fully in on it and it's genuinely one of the best things happening in nerd world RN.

@HamillHimself we know, Sebastian told us already! 😜❤️
Jay Dee @Jaydy2007

@HamillHimself we know, Sebastian told us already! 😜❤️

He even kind of sounds like a young Hamill??? What is this magic???

To further the gag, Hamill tweeted out another side-by-side comparison this past weekend.

Sorry to disappoint you but I refuse to say "Sebastian Stan-I AM YOUR FATHER!" (even though, in fact, I am) 😜… https://t.co/msqhEAYmvB
Mark Hamill @HamillHimself

Sorry to disappoint you but I refuse to say "Sebastian Stan-I AM YOUR FATHER!" (even though, in fact, I am) 😜… https://t.co/msqhEAYmvB

And fans rightfully lost their goddamn minds.

every time mark hamill tweets about sebastian stan i gain +90000 life points
frani 🎈 @spacegalrey

every time mark hamill tweets about sebastian stan i gain +90000 life points

mark hamill and his son sebastian stan
maria @cevansdoritos

mark hamill and his son sebastian stan

"Mark Hamill about his "son" Sebastian Stan" is always my favourite headline to read
Punk Cryptid™ @andrewmyniard

"Mark Hamill about his "son" Sebastian Stan" is always my favourite headline to read

Some are even DEMANDING a father-and-son film, which I would promptly give all of my money to forever.

Can @HamillHimself, Seb Stan and @PeterWIKraus act in a movie as father and sons please? cuz I would honestly sell my soul to see dat happen
taanuja @TaanujaR

Can @HamillHimself, Seb Stan and @PeterWIKraus act in a movie as father and sons please? cuz I would honestly sell my soul to see dat happen

i really need a father-son movie between mark hamill and sebastian stan please
rhea @bxckybarnes

i really need a father-son movie between mark hamill and sebastian stan please

Even Hamill wants in on this, THE MOVIE GODS HAVE SPOKEN.

@TaanujaR @PeterWIKraus How about a Science Fiction Adventure with a twist? I travel back in time &amp; Sebastian plays… https://t.co/CkqRaq9nQs
Mark Hamill @HamillHimself

@TaanujaR @PeterWIKraus How about a Science Fiction Adventure with a twist? I travel back in time &amp; Sebastian plays… https://t.co/CkqRaq9nQs

So, in short, I will not rest until I see this happen.

wait... mark hamill is sebastian stan's dad? the winter soldier's arm suddenly makes way more sense.
FutureDuke'sProblem™ @RealDukeBuzzy

wait... mark hamill is sebastian stan's dad? the winter soldier's arm suddenly makes way more sense.

