Sebastian Stan And Mark Hamill Look Freakishly Alike And The Internet Is Freaking Out

This is Mark Hamill, aka Luke Skywalker from the Star Wars franchise. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Theo Wargo Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin This is Sebastian Stan, aka Bucky Barnes from the Captain America franchise. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin And, apparently, the two have a long-standing joke that they are low-key father and son. Why? Because the resemblance is truly ~freakish~. Noadventureshere @HoltzTrudy @mario13426 @fiddledeedees @HamillHimself @rebelresource 10:35 PM - 24 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Like, they're BOTH fully in on it and it's genuinely one of the best things happening in nerd world RN. Jay Dee @Jaydy2007 @HamillHimself we know, Sebastian told us already! 😜❤️ 07:12 PM - 24 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite He even kind of sounds like a young Hamill??? What is this magic??? To further the gag, Hamill tweeted out another side-by-side comparison this past weekend. Mark Hamill @HamillHimself Sorry to disappoint you but I refuse to say "Sebastian Stan-I AM YOUR FATHER!" (even though, in fact, I am) 😜… https://t.co/msqhEAYmvB 06:24 PM - 24 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite And fans rightfully lost their goddamn minds. frani 🎈 @spacegalrey every time mark hamill tweets about sebastian stan i gain +90000 life points 10:24 PM - 24 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite maria @cevansdoritos mark hamill and his son sebastian stan 07:10 PM - 24 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Punk Cryptid™ @andrewmyniard "Mark Hamill about his "son" Sebastian Stan" is always my favourite headline to read 08:59 PM - 24 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Some are even DEMANDING a father-and-son film, which I would promptly give all of my money to forever. taanuja @TaanujaR Can @HamillHimself, Seb Stan and @PeterWIKraus act in a movie as father and sons please? cuz I would honestly sell my soul to see dat happen 06:56 PM - 24 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite rhea @bxckybarnes i really need a father-son movie between mark hamill and sebastian stan please 05:15 PM - 24 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Even Hamill wants in on this, THE MOVIE GODS HAVE SPOKEN. Mark Hamill @HamillHimself @TaanujaR @PeterWIKraus How about a Science Fiction Adventure with a twist? I travel back in time & Sebastian plays… https://t.co/CkqRaq9nQs 07:21 PM - 24 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite So, in short, I will not rest until I see this happen. FutureDuke'sProblem™ @RealDukeBuzzy wait... mark hamill is sebastian stan's dad? the winter soldier's arm suddenly makes way more sense. 07:57 PM - 24 Sep 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite