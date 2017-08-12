 go to content
News Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down
Lol WTF OMG Cute Trending
TVAndMovies

People Who Were Really Emo In High School Have Seen 23/30 Of These Movies

Because being emo was always about more than just the music and guyliner.

Posted on
Allie Hayes
Allie Hayes
BuzzFeed Staff

  1. <i>The Nightmare Before Christmas</i>
    Via Skellington Productions
    The Nightmare Before Christmas
    <i>Cry-Baby</i>
    Via Imagine Entertainment
    Cry-Baby
    <i>High Fidelity</i>
    Via Touchstone Pictures
    High Fidelity
    <i>The Crow</i>
    Via Dimension Films
    The Crow
    <i>The Breakfast Club</i>
    Via Universal Pictures
    The Breakfast Club
    <i>Ghost World</i>
    Via Capitol Films
    Ghost World
    <i>Wristcutters: A Love Story</i>
    Via Crispy Films
    Wristcutters: A Love Story
    <i>Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind</i>
    Via Focus Features
    Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
    <i>V for Vendetta</i>
    Via Warner Bros./DC Comics
    V for Vendetta
    <i>Garden State</i>
    Via Fox Searchlight Pictures
    Garden State
    <i>Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street</i>
    Via Warner Bros.
    Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
    <i>Say Anything</i>
    Via Gracie Films
    Say Anything
    <i>Suicide Room</i>
    Via Studio Filmowe KADR
    Suicide Room
    <i>American Beauty</i>
    Via Dreamworks Studios
    American Beauty
    <i>Edward Scissorhands</i>
    Via 20th Century Fox
    Edward Scissorhands
    <i>A Clockwork Orange</i>
    Via Warner Bros.
    A Clockwork Orange
    <i>(500) Days of Summer</i>
    Via Fox Searchlight Pictures
    (500) Days of Summer
    <i>Reality Bites</i>
    Via Universal Pictures
    Reality Bites
    <i>Juno</i>
    Via Fox Searchlight Pictures
    Juno
    <i>The Corpse Bride</i>
    Via Warner Bros.
    The Corpse Bride
    <i>Heathers</i>
    Via Cinemarque Entertainment
    Heathers
    <i>The Phantom of the Opera</i> (2004)
    Via Warner Bros.
    The Phantom of the Opera (2004)
    <i>The Virgin Suicides</i>
    Via American Zoetrope
    The Virgin Suicides
    <i>Harold and Maude</i>
    Via Paramount Pictures
    Harold and Maude
    <i>Requiem for a Dream</i>
    Via Lionsgate
    Requiem for a Dream
    <i>Submarine</i>
    Via Warp Films
    Submarine
    <i>Fight Club</i>
    Via 20th Century Fox
    Fight Club
    <i>The Craft</i>
    Via Columbia Pictures
    The Craft
    <i>Little Miss Sunshine</i>
    Via Fox Searchlight Pictures
    Little Miss Sunshine
    <i>Donnie Darko</i>
    Via 20th Century Fox
    Donnie Darko
Show me my results!

People Who Were Really Emo In High School Have Seen 23/30 Of These Movies

You were NOT emo, but maybe you enjoy a ~deep~ or ~sad~ movie every once in a while. Either way, you should definitely check out more of these!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
20th Century Fox
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app

You were straddling the emo line, but not a full-fledged wristband rocker. Still, if you enjoyed the movies you DID see, you should defs make sure to catch whichever ones you haven't! They'll make you ~feel~ things.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Crispy Films
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app

You were DEFINITELY a part of the emo scene and loved everything about it, but maybe you got a little more caught up in the music, rather than the awesome movies of the subculture. Get on the ones you missed, there are some great ones!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Columbia Pictures
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app

You were (and probably still are) EMO AS FUCK. You can quote all of these films and probably had a few of their posters in your room as a teen (or still do as an adult... no judgement, I do too). If you don't identify with being emo but got this result, you got some soul-searching to do... or, you know, maybe you just really like ~emo~ movies. Either way, keep doing you, Boo.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Skellington Productions
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies

Every. Tasty. Video. EVER. The new Tasty app is here!

Dismiss