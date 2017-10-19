 back to top
News Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down
Lol WTF OMG Cute Trending
TVAndMovies

"The Craft" Almost Had A Very Different Cast, And I'm Honestly Pretty Into It

Apparently they WEREN'T the weirdos, Mister.

Posted on
Allie Hayes
Allie Hayes
BuzzFeed Staff

Let's cut to the chase: The Craft is one of the most criminally underrated movies of all time.

It's currently on Netflix —watch it if you've never seen it, FR. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Columbia Pictures

It's currently on Netflix —watch it if you've never seen it, FR.

It has literally everything a '90s movie fan could want: witches, chokers, practical effects, maxi skirts, a young Skeet Ulrich...WITCHES.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Columbia Pictures

And, with rumors of a reboot in the making, it's difficult to imagine a more perfect cast that the original four girls.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Columbia Pictures

However, the film's casting director recently told Entertainment Weekly that, while Neve Campbell was always their ultimate choice for the original film, they screen-tested a few other actresses who may sound ~familiar~.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Columbia Pictures

Those actresses being Alicia Silverstone...

Paramount Pictures

Scarlett Johansson...

United Artists

...and Angelina Jolie.

Columbia Pictures

Like...CAN YOU IMAGINE?!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Columbia Pictures

The casting director went on to explain that Campbell was by far the "biggest" name at the time, due to her popularity on the show Party of Five, which ultimately won her the role.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Columbia Pictures

Still, I'm shook to my core by the thought of all of these ladies together, and I'm holding out for some kind of massive, all-inclusive reboot.

*Prepares proper spells to make it happen.* Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Columbia Pictures

*Prepares proper spells to make it happen.*

H/T Popsugar

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies

Every. Tasty. Video. EVER. The new Tasty app is here!

Dismiss