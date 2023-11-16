Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Travis Kelce's Hilariously Unproblematic Old Tweets As Zodiac Signs, From "NAP TIME!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" (Taurus) To "Just Call Me Dream Boi!!! Haha Lmao" (Pisces)

    "How can you hold on to the right things, if you can't let go of the wrong things..." —@tkelce (classic Libra♎)

    Alice Lahoda
    by Alice Lahoda

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been dating for several months now, and Swifties are fully invested in the relationship — they even recently unearthed some of Travis's hilarious, decade-old tweets.

    i just gave a squirrel a piece of bread and it straight smashed all of it i had no idea they ate bread like that haha #crazy
    @tkelce / Via Twitter: @tkelce

    Travis had A LOT to say back in the early 2010s, and every tweet encapsulates a different vibe. Here are 24 of those tweets as zodiac signs:

    text over his photo holding a trophy and cupping his ear to hear people reading Aries
    David Eulitt / Getty Images
    driving reckless on the road to riches
    @tkelce / Via Twitter: @tkelce
    this red sox vs yankees game, gotta love the rivalry
    @tkelce / Via Twitter: @tkelce
    him in fur coat at a party with the text over reading taurus
    Prince Williams / WireImage
    nap time with a bunch of exclamation points
    @tkelce / Via Twitter: @tkelce
    ahhh food
    @tkelce / Via Twitter: @tkelce
    him walking out to a talk show holding a drink and giving the peace with text over reading gemini
    Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
    @tkelce / Via Twitter: @tkelce
    @tkelce / Via Twitter: @tkelce
    him sitting down for an interview with the text cancer
    Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
    i need some ice or a mobil air conditioner its too hot out here
    @tkelce / Via Twitter: @tkelce
    the capacity to live in the past by memory can also emancipate the individual from the tyranny of the present
    @tkelce / Via Twitter: @tkelce
    him throwing his hands up in front of a crowd with the text leo
    Kyle Rivas / Getty Images
    if i can&#x27;t be broke and happy i&#x27;ll just have to be mad and rich
    @tkelce / Via Twitter: @tkelce
    there&#x27;s a difference between good and great and it&#x27;s cuz the good doesn&#x27;t last
    @tkelce / Via Twitter: @tkelce
    virgo written over a photo of him in sunglasses and a backwards hat
    Dustin Satloff / Getty Images
    getting a lot done! school sucks but sometimes it&#x27;s not what you want to do but what you have to do
    @tkelce / Via Twitter: @tkelce
    bout to go goat-cart racing haha hope i fit in the cart
    @tkelce / Via Twitter: @tkelce
    libra written over a photo of him in a polka dot shirt grinning
    Noel Vasquez / Getty Images
    how can you hold on to the right things if you can&#x27;t let go of the wrong things
    @tkelce / Via Twitter: @tkelce
    i hate it when people talk to kids like their idiots you don&#x27;t have to pronounce words longer or slower they will understand either way
    @tkelce / Via Twitter: @tkelce
    scorpio written over a photo of him at night wearing sunglasses and jacket
    Ray Tamarra / GC Images
    i think it&#x27;s tight when a storm makes the sky light up does that make me evil
    @tkelce / Via Twitter: @tkelce
    if you own a computer why dont&#x27; you know to type with two hands i hate seeing people typing with one finger
    @tkelce / Via Twitter: @tkelce
    sagittarius written over a photo of him and taylor holding hands outside
    Gotham / GC Images
    oohh yeahhh...
    @tkelce / Via Twitter: @tkelce
    life might not be the party we dream for.. but while we&#x27;re here we might as well dance
    @tkelce / Via Twitter: @tkelce
    capricorn written over a photo of him hosting SNL wearing a suit
    Nbc / Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images
    it&#x27;s all how you attack the day if you wake up with the mentality to just get by then you&#x27;ll just get passed by real shit
    @tkelce / Via Twitter: @tkelce
    you know what they say about when ya palm itch.. i&#x27;m gone get money money i&#x27;m gone get!
    @tkelce / Via Twitter: @tkelce
    aquarius written over a photo of him in sunglasses at night wearing a colorful jacket
    Pierre Suu / Getty Images
    this teacher ain&#x27;t talkingn about #shyt
    @tkelce / Via Twitter: @tkelce
    i&#x27;ve grown up i finally understand that change can be good you just can&#x27;t fight the change, gotta embrace it
    @tkelce / Via Twitter: @tkelce
    pisces written over a photo of him smiling in a star-printed shirt wearing large seeing glasses
    Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Fanatics
    just call me dream boi! haha lmao
    @tkelce / Via Twitter: @tkelce
    perfection is when the finality of a process meets the expectations you haven&#x27;t dreamt of.. and i&#x27;ve never had a dream come true
    @tkelce / Via Twitter: @tkelce

    And finally, no matter what zodiac sign you are, one thing will always be true:

    either you got it or you don&#x27;t
    @tkelce / Via Twitter: @tkelce