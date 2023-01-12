10.

"In sixth grade, I got a crush on a guy in my class — only I didn’t know it was possible to get a crush on a boy. I started fantasizing about kissing him and stuff. I remember one time he bent over, and I saw a slight glimpse of his underwear, and I could’ve exploded into ash at that moment. I had no idea what any of this meant! It took two-ish years before I knew I liked the same sex, because I started feeling this way about many boys in my class, but no girls. But it took another two to three years after that before I could accept it within myself."