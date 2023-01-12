Skip To Content
20 Moments When Gay People Realized "Yup, I'm As Queer As The Day Is Long"

"A girl pinned a dude's arm behind his back for spreading a rumor that I was gay. Ironically, that incident made me realize I had a crush on her."

Alice Lahoda
Alice Lahoda

BuzzFeed Staff

We hear a lot of queer coming out stories in media, but there's one aspect of those stories that isn't talked about very often: the moment someone realizes they're gay.

Lions Gate Films / Courtesy Everett Collection

Recently, u/Haunting-Golf9761 asked, "Gay people of Reddit, what was the moment it clicked and you thought, 'yeah I’m gay'?"

Hulu / Courtesy Everett Collection

Here are some of the best responses:

1. "I looked at a girl and thought, 'If I was a guy, I'd date her,' and then, I realized I didn't need to be a guy to date her. I was not brave enough to speak to that girl, though."

screenshot from &quot;Happiest Season&quot;
Hulu / Courtesy Everett Collection

PeachLeech

"Or, that internal conflict of 'am I jealous of how good she looks, or do I actually admire her looks 'cause I like her?'"

supagirl277

2. "During the 2018 Summer Olympics, I realized I had been watching men's water polo, alone, for eight hours."

Men playing water polo
Justin Tafoya / NCAA Photos via Getty Images

FallenFae

3. "I'm bi, and I realized I wasn't straight while watching The Lizzie McGuire Movie when I was, like, 8 or 9. I was in the backseat on a long car ride watching on my portable DVD player. There's a scene near the end where Lizzie is on stage singing and the camera shot is behind her. I remember pausing the movie and staring at her butt for a good while and wondering why it made me feel a certain way. A few years later, I found my uncle's Playboy magazines, and it suddenly all made sense."

Screenshot from &quot;The Lizzie McGuire Movie&quot;
Walt Disney Co. / Â©Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

lovexnxpeacexox

4. "For the longest time, I got 'crush' and 'favorite character' mixed up. I had 'crushes' on TV and movie guys, but I would OBSESS over my 'favorite' girl characters. Like, for male characters, it was all 'I'm madly in love with this guy; I love his [storyline, abilities, character arc, etc.]' With female characters, it was, 'She's gorgeous, she's so hot, I love how she looks in that outfit. She's my favorite character!' I was well into high school before I realized!"

A girl laying in the tub on her phone
Catherine Falls Commercial / Getty Images

"The funniest part is that by the time I realized this, I'd made out with many girls, was very aware that I enjoyed kissing girls, and thought about kissing girls all the time — but the queer thing still took me by surprise."

Toulamarr

5. "I used to uncomfortably look away from advertisements that used female sex appeal because I thought they were 'bad.' But it was really because I was scared that I liked women, and I was religious at the time."

A woman pointing a remote at the camera
Karl Tapales / Getty Images

supagirl277

6. "The first time I thought, 'Oh shit, I'm gay' was after beating off to two twinks going at it. When post-nut clarity hit, I vomited from the self-inflicted stress of my deeply-rooted homophobia. The first time I had the thought in a good light was when I received a hug from a cute guy who liked me back. I was like, 'Yeah, I’m definitely gay' — but it was a warm, happy thought that time."

A man staring contemplatively
Thanasis Zovoilis / Getty Images

ZedisonSamZ

7. "When I was really young, I used to have erotic dreams with guys (thanks, He-Man), but didn't think much about it. After starting puberty, I masturbated while thinking about men, and that's when the internal conflict started. I feared being singled out, because I lived in a regressive place where honor killings were common. There were no homosexuals in my family — why me?"

A person sitting at the top of the stairs
Knk Phl Prasan Kha Phibuly / Getty Images/EyeEm

"But by 15, I had abandoned the idea of marrying a woman and decided to be upfront with my parents. They seemed to take it somewhat well, but deep down, they did not. It took years for them to truly accept me, but I can say now that I have a good life — not the one that was envisioned for me all those years ago."

Hideyohubby

8. "An episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation where they showed Riker’s hairy chest. I learned not only that I was gay, but also a lot about my specific type of gay."

Closeup of Riker
Paramount / Â©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

Santos_L_Halper_II

9. "I was 8 when my older brother was recording the last Nirvana concert, and I said David Grohl was cute. I didn't really know what it meant to be attracted to someone, but I was drawn to him. My brother said, 'That means you're GAY!!!' I didn't understand what gay was yet, but his tone made me respond, 'Nuh uh!!!' Turns out he was right."

Dave Grohl drumming
Kmazur / WireImage

"When I was 13ish, I found his porn magazines and was completely uninterested in the ones that were just women — that's probably when it fully dawned on me. I still kept it to myself until I was in college and out of my small rural hometown."

Mathandyr

10. "In sixth grade, I got a crush on a guy in my class — only I didn’t know it was possible to get a crush on a boy. I started fantasizing about kissing him and stuff. I remember one time he bent over, and I saw a slight glimpse of his underwear, and I could’ve exploded into ash at that moment. I had no idea what any of this meant! It took two-ish years before I knew I liked the same sex, because I started feeling this way about many boys in my class, but no girls. But it took another two to three years after that before I could accept it within myself."

A young man contemplating on his bed
Solstock / Getty Images

"I really hated it for years and wanted more than anything to just be 'normal.' It was a rough time, and it would’ve been easier had someone just sat down and explained that this IS normal and I’m perfectly fine the way I am. I’m very happy being a homo now. :) And in hindsight, I had childlike crushes on boys when I was younger, but I just had no idea it was a crush because I didn’t know that was possible."

weinthenolababy

11. "I'm a bi man with a heavy female lean, and I always thought some guys were cute. When I first heard of Grindr, I went on and hooked up with a cute guy. Five minutes of being balls deep in him, and I realized I liked to fuck women AND men."

A man on his phone
Images By Tang Ming Tung / Getty Images

Milestailsprowe

12. "Looking back, I definitely had feelings for women just as much as I had feelings for men, but I either didn't realize it or was in denial about it. I was 20 when a girl crush really hit me hard, and I started to realize I was bi but was still confused for some time. Finally, around age 24, I came out to my brother as bi — and much to my surprise and relief, he did as well!"

A man and woman smiling and hugging
Ippei Naoi / Getty Images

Ohhhhhhthehumanity

13. "When I was playing Grand Theft Auto: Vice City as a kid, I always found the main character to be very handsome. As a teen, I revisited Vice City and started looking for fan art of the main character, because I couldn't get enough of his handsomeness. That's when it kind of clicked that I had a crush on a video game character since I was a kid. After that, I started to explore my sexuality more. So, thank you, Tommy Vercetti!"

Grand Theft Auto game
Mario Tama / Getty Images

BlueComputerScreen

14. "You ever have a really intense friendship with a guy when you were a teenager that suddenly ended when he got a girlfriend? Yup."

A guy looking back at another guy
Carsten Goerling / Getty Images

No-Comedian4258

15. "My senior year of high school, Titanic was re-released in 3D for the 100-year anniversary of the disaster. My dad took me to see it, and I caught myself trying to control my breathing during the nude drawing scene so that my dad wouldn't catch on to the fact that I was super into seeing Kate Winslet’s boobs in towering 3D."

Kate Winslet in &quot;Titanic&quot;
20thcentfox / Â©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

wildflowerhonies

16. "Well, it all started with femboys…"

Two hands linked by the pinky
Jonathan Knowles / Getty Images

8champi8

17. "This dude was kissing me, and I was disgusted. I felt so dirty and wanted to puke so badly. When he started to get undressed and I saw his body, I noped the fuck out. After that, I never tried to be straight again."

A young woman holding her hand out to a guy trying to kiss her
Stock-eye / Getty Images

ChicxLunar

"I almost threw up once when I was making out with a guy, and he broke the kiss to look at me and smile. I still feel spiders on my back when I remember it…"

halentina

18. "In eighth grade, I caught myself staring at a classmate for a noticeably uncomfortable amount of time. I was like, 'Why do I keep looking at her? Maybe I have a crush? Do I want to kiss her?' And the answer was most definitely yes."

Crush
Blueringmedia / Getty Images/iStockphoto

BumFights1997

19. "One time when I was in seventh grade, a girl I was friends with pinned a dude's arm behind his back for spreading a rumor that I was gay. I was already aware I was into girls — though not out yet — and that incident made me realize I actually had a crush on her."

A woman seemingly yelling at a man who is looking away from her
Bymuratdeniz / Getty Images

MeanLimaBean

20. "George of the Jungle."

Closeup of Brendan Fraser in &quot;George of the Jungle&quot;
Buena Vista Pictures / Â©Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

possibleinterloper

Some replies have been edited for length and clarity.

Gay people, what was your "aha!" moment? Tell us about it in the comments! 👇