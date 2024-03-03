6. "Our chemistry was amazing, and everything leading up to sex was great, but the actual act was anticlimactic (pun intended). I really cared about him and wanted to see where our relationship would go, so I just talked openly with him about things. For example, I need extra stimulation to climax, so I asked if he was was OK with introducing toys in the bedroom and he was, so that was a big help."

"The rest was just being open about what I like and how I like it and giving him the same space to do that as well. We also just gave it time. I adored him, so it was a no brainer to work on this aspect of our relationship. I can happily say he’s now my husband, we have the best sex I’ve ever had in my life, and we’ve been together almost nine years. It was definitely worth it."

—mewsaidicup