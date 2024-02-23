When two people have sex for the first time, things can get really awkward. Bodies can do weird things and make embarrassing sounds, everyone has different preferences and skill levels, and you might just be incompatible.
But what happens when you have a disappointing hookup with someone you have feelings for and want to date? Do you just give up, or do you work to turn your sex life around?
I want to hear about a time you had bad, awkward, or embarrassing sex with someone and actually turned it around. What did you say or do to fix things, and what happened next? Did the sex turn around overnight, or did it take time? Did you try anything specific? Were there hurt feelings?
Tell me about your bad, awkward, and embarrassing hookups and how you improved your sex life in the comments (or submit anonymously through this form) for a chance to have your story featured in a BuzzFeed Community post!