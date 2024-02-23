Skip To Content
    If You Had Really Bad Sex With Someone You Liked, How Did You Turn It Around?

    Bodies can do weird things and make embarrassing sounds, everyone has different preferences and skill levels...or you might just be incompatible.

    Alice Lahoda
    by Alice Lahoda

    BuzzFeed Staff

    When two people have sex for the first time, things can get really awkward. Bodies can do weird things and make embarrassing sounds, everyone has different preferences and skill levels, and you might just be incompatible.

    Two people lying close together, one resting head on the other&#x27;s chest. They appear content and relaxed
    ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

    But what happens when you have a disappointing hookup with someone you have feelings for and want to date? Do you just give up, or do you work to turn your sex life around?

    Woman looks shocked during a conversation with another woman off-screen
    Warner Bros. Television

    I want to hear about a time you had bad, awkward, or embarrassing sex with someone and actually turned it around. What did you say or do to fix things, and what happened next? Did the sex turn around overnight, or did it take time? Did you try anything specific? Were there hurt feelings?

    Two women from &#x27;Sex and the City&#x27; at a bar with a quote about relationship experiences
    Craig Blankenhorn/©Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection

    Tell me about your bad, awkward, and embarrassing hookups and how you improved your sex life in the comments (or submit anonymously through this form) for a chance to have your story featured in a BuzzFeed Community post!