Ultimately, my decision came down to several factors:

1. I wasn't sure I was mentally, emotionally, physically, or financially capable of being responsible for another human in the way every child deserves.



2. I have ADHD and depend on daily stimulant medication to function, but I would have to go off those meds if I ever got pregnant.

3. I was absolutely terrified of the physical and mental tolls of pregnancy.

4. Being on the pill made me debilitatingly depressed and anxious, and IUDs came with too many negative side effects to be worth it. (My experience is not universal, and both the pill and IUDs are terrific forms of birth control for many people!)