    "At least Sisyphus never had to deal with people emailing him new boulders that they could have pushed up the hill themselves." —@joshgondelman

    1. Modern society is so rushed that we never take a moment to stop and smell the Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos anymore. 😔

    2. If eating in your car might be a sign of societal decline, then this is a sign of full-on collapse.

    3. Podcast bros have infiltrated every part of society, and it may be too late to stop them.

    4. Work culture has gotten so bad that eternal torture would honestly be preferable.

    5. Food delivery apps give their toughest battles to their strongest soldiers.

    6. Every October, the candy corn lobby wreaks havoc on the food pyramid.

    7. But at least capitalism breeds innovation.

    8. This country NEEDS accessible, affordable public transportation!!!

    9. Dating is hard no matter what species you are.

    10. And being a woman is both a blessing and a curse.

    11. The bond between high schoolers and their drug dealers is sacred and unbreakable.

    12. Your 20s are for making mistakes.

    13. Here's what Christianity won't tell you: The one sin Jesus won't forgive is slow-walking.

    14. In good news, airlines are still dedicated to quality in-flight entertainment!

    15. Finally, a leftist mafia we can get behind!

    16. Celebs: They're just like us!*

    *beaten down by life

    17. Two-hundred and thirty-four years after its inception, the House of Representatives is finally serving the interests of its ogress constituency.

    18. The world is already chaotic enough without a reminder that James Carville exists.

    19. This is your friendly reminder to think before you speak...

    20. ...and think before you tweet.

    21. "We are living in a society!" —George Costanza

    22. And finally, a reminder that no matter how bad things get, at least we don't have to text with a T9 keyboard anymore!

