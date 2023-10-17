    I Can't Stop Laughing (And Sobbing) At These 20 Tweets About The State Of Humanity

    "I don’t know why I have a headache. all I do is look at screens much of the day then go out in the sun for hours then grind my teeth all night" —@danielleweisber

    As a great 20th-century philosopher once observed, "We are living in a society."

    It's time we honor George Costanza's rhetorical tradition of screaming profound societal observations into the uncaring void.

    In that vein, here are 21 hilarious thoughts from the 21st century's best minds, orating in the Greek agora of our time: Twitter.

    1. In today's economy, honesty is the most valuable currency.

    Twitter: @jpbrammer

    2. This might be worse than men on dating apps who list their job as "entrepreneur."

    Twitter: @bocxtop

    3. Seriously, someone needs to fix the job market before it's too late!

    Twitter: @ItsDanSheehan

    4. It's hard to resist peer pressure at any age.

    Twitter: @KimmyMonte

    5. Speaking of drugs, technology is the most addictive drug of the 21st century.

    Twitter: @rishipuff
    Really makes you think.

    6. But will we change our behavior? Absolutely not.

    Twitter: @danielleweisber

    7. Thankfully, sometimes social media can be kind of funny.

    Twitter: @jamesearl23
    Cancel culture run amok!!!

    8. In 1492, Columbus may have sailed the ocean blue — but in 2023, we don't reward mediocrity*.

    Twitter: @LousyLibrarian
    *or colonialism, but that didn't fit the rhyme as well

    9. Speaking of holidays we may or may not celebrate...

    Twitter: @unknownxruiz_

    10. In such divided times, it's always smart to consider things from another perspective.

    Twitter: @sewistwrites

    11. Politicians who play games* should be wary of the UNO reverse card**.

    Twitter: @1followernodad
    *veto too many bills

    **losing their next election

    12. An educated electorate is an empowered electorate!

    Twitter: @IwriteOK

    13. In 2023, female politicians can be criminals, too!

    Twitter: @jules_su

    14. Has feminism gone too far?

    Twitter: @niccoyat

    15. Men are from Mars, and they speak an entirely different language.

    Twitter: @sweatyhairy

    16. Seriously, white men are not from this planet.

    Twitter: @illegalc1v

    17. Also from another planet? Reality TV stars.

    Twitter: @ihatejoelkim

    18. But reality TV is a great distraction from the real world, where we sometimes have to face sad truths...

    Twitter: @john_from_hr

    19. ...and we're forced to ask the tough questions.

    Twitter: @nauseahassan

    20. But despite all its failures, modern society is a safe haven for annoying people — of which there are many.

    Twitter: @sadderlizards

    Now go forth and be annoying, as is your right!!!

    And be sure to follow these hilarious philosophers on Twitter! They're the best minds society has.