    I Cannot Overstate How Completely, Totally, Wildly Hilarious These 24 Tweets By Women Are

    "Have never identified more with anyone than I just did with the woman who walked into the grocery store in front of me, shook her head, said 'I can’t be making these kinds of decisions today' and walked right back out" —@ambernoelle

    Alice Lahoda
    by Alice Lahoda

    BuzzFeed Staff

    You've heard of Hot Girl Summer — now it's time for VFX Union Autumn!!! Get it, girlies! ✊✊✊

    Twitter: @IATSE

    Make sure you follow all these hilarious ladies on Twitter!

    1.

    Twitter: @AkilahObviously

    2.

    Twitter: @anne_theriault

    3.

    Twitter: @ParkerMolloy

    4.

    Twitter: @23luvr

    5.

    Twitter: @ULTRASLUT

    6.

    Twitter: @anylaurie16

    7.

    Twitter: @royalepains

    8.

    Twitter: @ElyKreimendahl

    9.

    Twitter: @emilykmay

    10.

    Twitter: @Kyla_Lacey

    11.

    Twitter: @ambernoelle

    12.

    Twitter: @psemythyst

    13.

    Twitter: @sewistwrites

    14.

    Twitter: @MediocreMamaa

    15.

    Twitter: @omgskr

    16.

    Twitter: @roastmalone_

    17.

    Twitter: @itsmegangraves

    18.

    Twitter: @AlisonLeiby

    19.

    Twitter: @dianelyssa

    20.

    Twitter: @ambernoelle

    21.

    Twitter: @_chase_____

    22.

    Twitter: @BrotiGupta

    23.

    Twitter: @KimmyMonte

    24.

    Twitter: @NoEmmeG

    Don't miss the funniest tweets by women last week...

    Only A Nincompoop Wouldn't Laugh At These 23 Hilarious Tweets By Women

    ...or the funniest tweets by women in July!

    35 Genuinely Hysterical Tweets By Women That Made Me Laugh So Hard My Butt Fell Off