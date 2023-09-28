These 26 Hysterical Jokes By Parents Made Me Cringe, Cry, And Cackle
I went out last night and my husband put the 3yo and the baby to bed by himself, which neither of us has done alone yet. I got home and everyone was asleep and he was so calm, and I was like "Wow I'm so glad it well went!" and he was like "oh no, it went terribly." 😂— Lucy Huber (@clhubes) September 21, 2023
1.
Sex ed for teens should include loading kids, stroller, and groceries/sports equipment into the car while it’s pouring rain.— One Awkward Mom (@oneawkwardmom) September 24, 2023
2.
Took my 6 y/o daughter to a college football game and my dream of turning her into a fan quickly faded when she asked to go home in the first quarter because “we just watched this game on TV last week.”— NicholasG (@Dad_At_Law) September 18, 2023
3.
Why this little girl just recognized me in this store with her fine ass daddy?? So embarrassing this girl saying “yeah she makes tiktoks” . NO LITTLE GIRL IM A MARKETING DATA ANALYST.— niccoya ⭐️ (@niccoyat) September 21, 2023
4.
Our 3yo made us sit and watch her performance, meaning she twirled around the living room for 5 minutes singing “Kitties eat corn” and at the end she pointed at us and said “What do kitties eat?” and we said “Corn!” Giving this one a 10/10 for the audience engagement alone.— Kristen Mulrooney (@missmulrooney) September 19, 2023
5.
i looked out the window to enjoy the beautiful view of our mountains. i then looked over to the left toward the end of our driveway and i see my 10 yo and 8 yo. they were twerking whenever cars came by.— Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) September 21, 2023
we have to move now.
6.
The eight year old: Why doesn’t anyone else seem to notice how embarrassing everything is?— Amber Sparks (@ambernoelle) September 19, 2023
Me: Oh some of us notice trust me
7.
I’m giving dirty looks to this dad at the cafe whose kid is being obnoxious but he’s not doing anything about it so I guess I’m going to have to deal with it because he’s my kid too or whatever— I Hide From My Kids (@IHideFromMyKids) September 24, 2023
8.
On my son’s birthday each year, I like to think back to 2017 when Carvel wrote “Happy 2th Birthday” on his cake— redyellowgreendance 💃🏻 (@RYGdance) September 18, 2023
9.
I’m directing a psychological thriller called my twins are running against each other for student council.— @itssherifield (@itssherifield) September 21, 2023
10.
there are SO many hard things about parenting, but the worst? the absolute worst?????? making dinner, hands down— ely kreimendahl (@ElyKreimendahl) September 16, 2023
11.
I got a new pair of wide leg jeans, my first pair since probably my teen years.— Professional Worrier (@pro_worrier_) September 21, 2023
My 12yo gave me a hug and said “awwww” like it was adorable that I was trying to be trendy 😂😂
12.
Leaving the park with my kids, we discovered a bunch of guys sitting and smoking on the hood of our car, and I'm proud to report I was Stern* and Confrontational** about it— Amy Colleen (@sewistwrites) September 21, 2023
*said "dude!" quietly
**pushed the lock button on my key fob to beep the horn and slightly startle them
13.
Parenting is weird because you find yourself saying things like: that was a cute story but you know if you ever meet a real bear with a toothache you shouldn’t try to help it, right?— Real Life Mommy (@reallifemommy3) September 19, 2023
14.
Apparently my kid speaks to his math homework the same way he speaks to me. pic.twitter.com/I6rxDKxyJF— kidversations (@kidversations_) September 20, 2023
15.
“Ohhh. Because it’s our dog’s birthday.”— kindminds_smarthearts (@kindminds_) September 21, 2023
-my 5 yo son after noticing I was wearing a blouse rather than a t-shirt today
16.
Someone asked me if I wanted to be the Girl Scout troop leader and I laughed so hard I farted.— @itssherifield (@itssherifield) September 24, 2023
17.
Wife: You sure you got all 4 kids while I head out tonight?— Dad Pickup Line (@dadpickupline) September 23, 2023
Me: Yup, easy peasy.
Narrator: But things were NOT lemon squeezy
18.
Heard a woman in Target ask her kid ‘is that a smart choice to make with your money?’ and now I wish she would follow me around the store, too.— One Awkward Mom (@oneawkwardmom) September 22, 2023
19.
Me: Hey, am I too wrinkly?— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) September 20, 2023
Child: You're old, that's going to happen.
Me: I MEANT MY SHIRT.
20.
Why would I pay for an escape room when I can be trapped in a school pickup line in the boiling heat with a bunch of entitled parents who think they can cut in line and a kid in the backseat screaming and kicking my seat for free— Maryfairyboberry🧚🏻♀️ (@maryfairybobrry) September 22, 2023
21.
My 3yo (who is extremely clean for a toddler) keeps crying at mealtimes because “I don’t like watching the baby eat, she’s so messy” and honestly, same— Lucy Huber (@clhubes) September 17, 2023
22.
If moms were awarded stickers. pic.twitter.com/pDGVBQJ7gN— @itssherifield (@itssherifield) September 18, 2023
23.
Why am I the only dad here for parent-teacher conferences? Am I the only dad who can take time off work? The only dad to view this as a parenting duty, not a mommy duty? The only dad who often marks the wrong date on his calendar? The conferences are tomorrow, aren't they? Dammit— Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) September 20, 2023
24.
*My kids were roleplaying my wife and I*— My Life As Dad (@milifeasdad) September 18, 2023
8yo *Being me*: Is this tweet funny? Can I post it?
5yo *Being my wife*: Can you please leave me alone for 5 minutes to drink my coffee?!
25.
I’ve been texting with “Isla’s mom” for 3 years. When is a good time to ask her her name?— I Hide From My Kids (@IHideFromMyKids) September 18, 2023
26.
Please excuse the state of my house, it will be clean if you can come back in 2053 when all my kids have moved out— Real Life Mommy (@reallifemommy3) September 24, 2023
