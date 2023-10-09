    28 Hysterical Tweets By Parents That Sent Me To An Early Grave

    "My daughter wrote a story titled 'My Mom Loves Coke' but didn’t clarify it was the soda and now I’m nervous for parent-teacher conferences" —@KatieDeal99

    by Alice Lahoda

    I'm absolutely positive that the golden rule was written by a parent, because children can truly be unrepentantly vicious.

    Twitter: @maryfairybobrry

    1.

    Twitter: @RodLacroix

    2.

    Twitter: @clhubes

    3.

    Twitter: @lyzl

    4.

    Twitter: @sewistwrites

    5.

    Twitter: @traciebreaux

    6.

    Twitter: @_YamSmalls_

    7.

    Twitter: @kristabellerina

    8.

    Twitter: @dadmann_walking

    9.

    Twitter: @KatieDeal99

    10.

    Twitter: @pro_worrier_

    11.

    Twitter: @michimama75

    12.

    Twitter: @lmcc149

    13.

    Twitter: @theashleyray

    14.

    Twitter: @pro_worrier_

    15.

    Twitter: @itssherifield

    16.

    Twitter: @IamJackBoot

    17.

    Twitter: @HomeWithPeanut

    18.

    Twitter: @kristabellerina

    19.

    Twitter: @ericamorecambe

    20.

    Twitter: @TheMomHack

    21.

    Twitter: @dadmann_walking

    22.

    Twitter: @sewistwrites

    23.

    Twitter: @reallifemommy3

    24.

    Twitter: @mommeh_dearest

    25.

    Twitter: @nikalamity

    26.

    Twitter: @missmulrooney

    27.

    Twitter: @lyzl

    28.

    Twitter: @HenpeckedHal

