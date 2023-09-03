21 Hysterical Tweets By Moms And Dads That Have Me Hootin' And Hollerin'
If you're feeling tired, run-down, or listless, perhaps you should try taking on the world like this little girl takes on 2nd grade:
I asked 7 if she was ready for second grade and she said that second grade better be ready for her.— Marissa 💚🍃💛 (@michimama75) August 28, 2023
1.
Saddest thing about raising a kid in 2023 isn't climate change. It's that when you eat your corn like a typewriter, they don't get it.— Jenny Hagel (@jennyhagel) August 28, 2023
2.
12yo: imagine if cargo shorts existed as pants…— Anne Thériault (@anne_theriault) August 29, 2023
Me: they do, they’re called cargo pants
12yo: WHAT
3.
Once my daughter turned 7 she suddenly forgot how to pronounce “mom” and now it comes out sounding like “bruh”— Katie D (@KatieDeal99) August 28, 2023
4.
I'm just a girl, standing in front of a computer, copying the emergency contact info from my kids' school portal profile onto a new emergency contact form so I can send it into school and they can re-input the information into my kids' school portal profile.— Kristen Mulrooney (@missmulrooney) August 30, 2023
5.
My kid told me the book we were reading was fiction, and the reason he knows that is because dragons don’t eat tacos, they eat meat— meghan (@deloisivete) August 29, 2023
6.
A heist movie, but instead of navigating lasers and speeding trains, the hero has to remove the lanyard from a pacifier in a sleeping baby's mouth without waking the baby— Amy Colleen (@sewistwrites) August 30, 2023
7.
I think my kid might be a magician because he takes a water bottle to school and makes it disappear— Kevin The Dad (@kevinthedad) August 29, 2023
8.
My grandfather fought in a world war and my five year old asks me to come to the bathroom with him to hold his nose so he doesn’t have to smell it when he poops.— One Awkward Mom (@oneawkwardmom) August 30, 2023
9.
just saw a couple ‘rock paper scissors’ for who had to deal with their toddler’s blowout— madeline odent (@oldenoughtosay) August 31, 2023
10.
Just like with my children, I am constantly calling Alexa and Siri by each other’s names— Real Life Mommy (@reallifemommy3) August 29, 2023
11.
11yo: Are we there yet?— I Hide From My Kids (@IHideFromMyKids) August 29, 2023
Me: Minutes away
11yo: Technically we’re always minutes away from everything, we’re minutes away from death right now
12.
Thinking about the time we told our 5 yo we were moving and he said he was gonna miss us.— A Dad Influence (@gbergan) September 1, 2023
13.
My 12yo just referred to herself as the rizzler.— Professional Worrier (@pro_worrier_) August 29, 2023
I guess I’m officially “I don’t know what that means” years old.
14.
Nobody told me that I would have to be so deeply invested in school friends and enemies all over again when I had a child, I would like to lodge a complaint— Amber Sparks (@ambernoelle) August 28, 2023
15.
Welcome to parenthood. Have you ever wondered what it would be like if a day was 3267 hours long?— Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) August 26, 2023
16.
me: ohh you get to sleep in tomorrow— meghan (@deloisivete) September 1, 2023
my 7yo: nah
17.
for sale: baby shoes, never worn. baby got suuuper good at hand stands. we can’t get him to stop. it’s making my wife so angry.— erin chack (@ErinChack) August 30, 2023
18.
16- *bragging about his mustache*— Maryfairyboberry🧚🏻♀️ (@maryfairybobrry) August 28, 2023
12- Mom’s mustache is way better than yours
Me-
19.
*10 comes out of nowhere*— Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) August 30, 2023
me: scared the crap out of me. where'd you come from??
10: my mom.
me: touche.
20.
Before I had my 3rd baby, my husband had a new dept head who insisted he needed a doctor’s note to get paternity leave approved. My OB was like “??” and she gave me a note saying “Kristen is going to give birth at some point.”— Kristen Mulrooney (@missmulrooney) August 27, 2023
21.
Diapers are so absorbent because toddlers need something to hold all of their audacity.— One Awkward Mom (@oneawkwardmom) August 29, 2023
