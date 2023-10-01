    19 Sinister, Disturbing, And Nerve-Wracking Photos That Made Me Want To Throw My Laptop In A River

    Spooky season has arrived, and I've never been more terrified. 😱👻😳

    Alice Lahoda
    Buckle up, folks, because it's time to look at some extremely weird and anxiety-inducing images!!!

    NBC / Peacock / Via media.giphy.com

    Here are 19 pics that made me DEEPLY uncomfortable, and I want to know if you feel the same:

    1. The single most terrifying street lamp on earth:

    A lamp covered in moss
    u/zconnan93 / Via reddit.com

    2. This dermatologist's birthday cake with "zits that actually pop":

    A zit cake
    u/frituurgarnituur / Via reddit.com

    3. This terrifying Wendy's sign:

    A scary Wendy&#x27;s sign
    u/lauraintacoma / Via reddit.com

    4. This 1955 photo from Disneyland, aka the unhappiest place on earth:

    Characters at Disneyland
    u/raspberrybee / Via reddit.com

    5. This sarcophagus bathroom for when you reeeally need to sarcopha-go:

    A sarcophagus bathroom
    u/FickleCommissioner / Via reddit.com

    6. This demonic feline that even the world's biggest cat person would avoid:

    A cat sitting on an armoire
    u/skollywag92 / Via reddit.com

    7. This extremely ominous desk doodle:

    A drawing on someone&#x27;s desk
    u/DinoRipper24 / Via reddit.com

    8. This spa that's anything but relaxing:

    A spa
    u/PowerfulDonut4014 / Via reddit.com

    9. These extremely well-executed but deeply creepy horny ceramic bunnies:

    Ceramic bunnies
    @pietrospirito / Via instagram.com

    10. This meal that you could eat for Shrekfast, lunch, or donker:

    Shrek sandwiches
    u/DimitriTooProBro / reddit.com / Via imgur.com

    11. This terrifying abandoned building:

    An abandoned building bathed in yellow light
    u/Wolfotashiwa / Via reddit.com

    12. This abandoned face carved into granite that might be haunted by the ghost of Teddy Roosevelt:

    A face carved into stone
    u/AdvanceSorry262 / Via reddit.com

    13. These genuinely revolting doggy doo-doo baked goods:

    Doggy doo-doo baked goods
    u/topcritter88 / Via reddit.com

    14. This abandoned funeral home casket that you couldn't pay me to open:

    An abandoned casket
    u/zombieseatpez1 / Via reddit.com

    15. This ominous vulture gathering:

    Vultures on a rooftop
    u/kjrjk / Via reddit.com

    16. This room that Miss Havisham would be proud of:

    A creepy room with a dummy at the piano
    u/Triangleofmass / Via reddit.com

    17. This Airbnb bedroom with a kid-sized secret passage on the left, where haunted twins (presumably) appear to collect their next victim:

    A small door in an attic
    u/manlikepierce / Via reddit.com

    18. The second worst thing you could see on the vehicle in front of you (after truck nuts):

    &quot;This container transports a disease which has no cure&quot;
    u/DickDoodle830 / Via reddit.com

    19. And finally, this "vegetable" from a garden that looks more like a dug-up body part:

    A vegetable shaped like a hand
    u/justadair / Via reddit.com

    H/T r/Weird, r/ATBGE, r/abandoned, r/oddlyterrifying, and r/backrooms

    Don't miss last week's most anxiety-inducing photos!

    18 Creepy, Ominous, And Anxiety-Inducing Photos That Gave Me Nightmares

