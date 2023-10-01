Buckle up, folks, because it's time to look at some extremely weird and anxiety-inducing images!!!
Here are 19 pics that made me DEEPLY uncomfortable, and I want to know if you feel the same:
1. The single most terrifying street lamp on earth:
2. This dermatologist's birthday cake with "zits that actually pop":
3. This terrifying Wendy's sign:
4. This 1955 photo from Disneyland, aka the unhappiest place on earth:
5. This sarcophagus bathroom for when you reeeally need to sarcopha-go:
6. This demonic feline that even the world's biggest cat person would avoid:
7. This extremely ominous desk doodle:
8. This spa that's anything but relaxing:
9. These extremely well-executed but deeply creepy horny ceramic bunnies:
10. This meal that you could eat for Shrekfast, lunch, or donker:
11. This terrifying abandoned building:
12. This abandoned face carved into granite that might be haunted by the ghost of Teddy Roosevelt:
13. These genuinely revolting doggy doo-doo baked goods:
14. This abandoned funeral home casket that you couldn't pay me to open:
15. This ominous vulture gathering:
17. This Airbnb bedroom with a kid-sized secret passage on the left, where haunted twins (presumably) appear to collect their next victim:
18. The second worst thing you could see on the vehicle in front of you (after truck nuts):
19. And finally, this "vegetable" from a garden that looks more like a dug-up body part:
Don't miss last week's most anxiety-inducing photos!
18 Creepy, Ominous, And Anxiety-Inducing Photos That Gave Me Nightmares