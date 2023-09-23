Buckle up, folks, because it's time to look at some extremely weird and anxiety-inducing images!!!
Here are 18 pics that made me DEEPLY uncomfortable, and I want to know if you feel the same:
1.
This cactus that made me realize I can't handle the tooth:
2.
This is the bear that Dorothy, Scarecrow, and the Tin Man were afraid of encountering in Oz:
3.
This freaky little art project that is 1000000% haunted:
4.
This literal golden shower:
5.
This pillow that's happy to lend a hand:
6.
This haunted forest on wheels:
7.
This dish soap that could very well be the source of our next global pandemic:
8.
This extremely ✨aesthetic✨ way to die:
9.
This absolute bargain for anyone with a particularly grisly death wish:
10.
This truck with a killer design:
11.
This sign made by someone who's never walked down stairs before:
12.
This literal interpretation of the phrase "talk to the hand":
13.
This drainpipe that's about to be arrested for public indecency:
14.
Whatever this nightmare stick is:
15.
This cursed sheep that will bring you a lifetime of baaaaahhhh-d luck:
16.
This car crash that leaves me with SEVERAL questions:
17.
This genuinely cursed product on Temu:
18.
This drainpipe baby with a cigarette: