    18 Creepy, Ominous, And Anxiety-Inducing Photos That Gave Me Nightmares

    I'm not saying these items are haunted, but I'm not NOT saying that, either. 👻

    Alice Lahoda
    by Alice Lahoda

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Buckle up, folks, because it's time to look at some extremely weird and anxiety-inducing images!!!

    20th Television / Via media.giphy.com

    Here are 18 pics that made me DEEPLY uncomfortable, and I want to know if you feel the same:

    1. This cactus that made me realize I can't handle the tooth:

    A cactus made of teeth
    u/AeliosZero / Via reddit.com

    2. This is the bear that Dorothy, Scarecrow, and the Tin Man were afraid of encountering in Oz:

    A bear with a human face
    u/OtherwisePop6430 / Via reddit.com

    3. This freaky little art project that is 1000000% haunted:

    Dolls in a frame
    u/Britt_Nikole / Via reddit.com

    4. This literal golden shower:

    A statue of someone peeing
    u/nice-queen997 / Via reddit.com

    5. This pillow that's happy to lend a hand:

    Pillow hands
    u/Strict_Bowl5762 / Via reddit.com

    6. This haunted forest on wheels:

    A car made to look like grass
    u/thegrievingmole / Via reddit.com

    7. This dish soap that could very well be the source of our next global pandemic:

    Dirty soap
    u/OhMyLordScat / Via reddit.com

    8. This extremely ✨aesthetic✨ way to die:

    A pink floatie coffin
    u/AeliosZero / Via reddit.com

    9. This absolute bargain for anyone with a particularly grisly death wish:

    &quot;Hornet&#x27;s nest.&quot;
    u/thisisnotafakeplant / Via reddit.com

    10. This truck with a killer design:

    A truck that looks like an orca is about to swallow it
    u/s4b3r6 / Via reddit.com

    11. This sign made by someone who's never walked down stairs before:

    A walking sign
    u/ubreakitifixit / Via reddit.com

    12. This literal interpretation of the phrase "talk to the hand":

    A hand with teeth glued to it
    u/seven_critical_blows / reddit.com / Via i.imgur.com

    13. This drainpipe that's about to be arrested for public indecency:

    A drain pipe that looks like a man peeing
    u/izacktorres / Via reddit.com

    14. Whatever this nightmare stick is:

    A scary stick attached to horns
    u/AshtonnXwitch / Via reddit.com

    15. This cursed sheep that will bring you a lifetime of baaaaahhhh-d luck:

    &quot;sheep mount&quot;
    u/hialveoli / Via reddit.com

    16. This car crash that leaves me with SEVERAL questions:

    Two cars crashed on top of one another
    u/Much_Protection_1243 / Via reddit.com

    17. This genuinely cursed product on Temu:

    &quot;Veikmv Female Silicone Feet&quot;
    u/AccountPretty4576 / Via reddit.com

    18. This drainpipe baby with a cigarette:

    A doll face with a cigarette in a drainpipe
    u/Myrtha_Thistlethorne / Via reddit.com

    H/T r/Weird, r/ATBGE, r/hmmm, and r/somethingimade