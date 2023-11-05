Skip To Content
    22 Upsetting Pictures Of Things That Absolutely Shouldn't Exist

    Toilets with heads in them, Pepto Bismol hotdogs, and couches made of eggs — oh my! 😱

    Alice Lahoda
    Alice Lahoda

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Buckle up, folks — it's time to look at some weird and anxiety-inducing pics of things that absolutely shouldn't exist!!!

    1. This interesting take on a traditional English breakfast:

    An English breakfast costume
    u/Myrtha_Thistlethorne / Via reddit.com

    2. This toilet piping that truly plumbs the depths of my despair:

    A large pipe over a toilet
    u/shitoupek / Via reddit.com

    3. This Kirby baby (Kirbaby?):

    Kirby baby
    u/RandomShmuck69 / Via reddit.com

    4. This cake that looks just as terrifying as it does delicious:

    A cake with a face
    u/Myrtha_Thistlethorne / Via reddit.com

    5. This community theater production of Urinetown:

    Chairs in front of a toilet
    u/android_pancake / Via reddit.com

    6. This eggstremely upsetting couch:

    A couch made of eggs
    u/Deegedeege / Via reddit.com

    7. This art installation that looks like it was made by the Michelin Man:

    Clay people
    Gelitin / u/MuffMagician / Via reddit.com

    8. This house sending mixed messages:

    &quot;Help!&quot;
    u/avantgardengnome / Via reddit.com

    9. This Pepto Bismol hotdog monstrosity:

    Pepto Bismol on a hot dog
    u/defiance211 / Via reddit.com

    10. This BMW toilet flusher:

    A BMW toilet flusher
    u/totalinfonet / Via reddit.com

    Does BMW stand for Bowel Movement Water? Much to think about.

    11. This unhappy meal arrangement straight out of a horror movie:

    u/embrace-monke / Via reddit.com

    12. This SpongeBob impersonator who wants a moment of your time to talk about your Lord and Savior, the Crabby Patty:

    A person dressed like SpongeBob
    u/fra_poco / Via reddit.com

    13. This entirely too big keyboard:

    A person using a giant keyboard
    u/Maelarion / Via reddit.com

    14. This building's entry(ish)way:

    An entry way with a giant step
    u/Shapokclac / Via reddit.com

    15. This Shrek that REALLY wants you to leave his swamp:

    A Shrek face buried in sand
    u/LOL_MEMES-2011 / Via reddit.com

    16. This statue that looks like a monster straight out of Greek mythology:

    a monster in someone&#x27;s front yard
    u/The_Revghost / Via reddit.com

    17. This Moaning Myrtle-inspired nightmare:

    A mannequin head in a toilet
    u/hamstercross / Via reddit.com

    18. This unholy creation:

    A face coming out of someone&#x27;s forehead
    u/drangis_ / Via reddit.com

    19. These boots were made for ice cream:

    Boots filled with ice cream
    u/Detterius / Via reddit.com

    20. This uppsetteang concoction:

    Tea in a pepper
    u/Formallydeaerate13 / Via reddit.com

    21. Whatever the heck Vince McMahon is doing here:

    Vince McMahon wearing a neck brace with a cowboy hat
    u/adorable-threat / Via reddit.com

    22. And finally, this sandwich that puts me in a VERY crabby mood:

    A crab sandwich
    u/KilianExperience / Via reddit.com

    H/T r/hmmm, r/ATBGE, and r/shittyfoodporn

