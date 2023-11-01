    I Hate These 18 Nightmare-Inducing Photos So Much That I'd Give Up My Firstborn Just To Erase Them From My Memory

    Someone pass me the soap so I can wash the image of these things from my eyes and brain.

    Buckle up, folks — it's time to look at some weird and anxiety-inducing pics of things that absolutely shouldn't exist!!!

    1. This bong made with real teeth:

    A bong in the shape of a scary face
    @thats.vile / Via instagram.com

    2. This Pornhub truck that's already been driven for 85,000 miles (it really gets around!):

    &quot;1983 Ford Ranger Regular Cab&quot;
    @rinbcage / Via Twitter: @rinbcage

    3. This bar of soap that looks like a slab of meat:

    meat soap
    @kiwehhhhh / Via Twitter: @kiwehhhhh

    4. This Dobby-esque baby doll:

    A doll that looks like a house elf
    @DANNYDEVlTHOE / Via Twitter: @DANNYDEVlTHOE

    5. These antlered reindeer wine bottle holders that look awfully horny:

    Antler wine openers
    u/co_ntv95 / Via reddit.com

    6. This ballsy and age-inappropriate Halloween costume:

    &quot;Halloween costume&quot;
    @baishunpuwu / Via Twitter: @baishunpuwu

    7. This new Duck Dynasty cast member:

    A duck dressed like a human
    @dabeerishere / Via Twitter: @dabeerishere

    8. This off-putting Arthur the aardvark costume head:

    A plush Arthur head
    @kevin_krust / Via Twitter: @kevin_krust

    9. This weird and uncomfy spare tire placement:

    A spare tire in the body of the car
    u/YourFriendPutin / Via reddit.com

    10. These R-rated Halloween decorations on the back of a school bus:

    Halloween decorations on a school bus
    u/prostipope / Via reddit.com

    11. This Mickey Mouse doll begging for the sweet release of death:

    a scary Mickey Mouse doll
    @Queen_is_dead69 / Via Twitter: @Queen_is_dead69

    12. This Marlboro dresser for the brand-loyal smoker in your life:

    A Marlboro dresser
    @colin_dunlap / Via Twitter: @colin_dunlap

    13. This limp, soulless Big Bird costume:

    Tired Big Burd
    @justsomegvy / Via Twitter: @justsomegvy

    14. This creepy mannequin made of corks:

    a mannequin made of corks
    u/tootieClark / Via reddit.com

    15. This bicycle that's uncomfortable to sit on AND look at:

    A bicycle shaped like a dragon
    @Tweets_of_Oscar / Via Twitter: @Tweets_of_Oscar

    16. This doll-pyramid nightmare someone found outside their apartment:

    a weird doll pyramid
    u/lordofspearton / Via reddit.com

    17. This mutant lemon:

    a mutated lemon
    u/icefor1 / Via reddit.com

    18. And finally, this meaty monstrosity:

    &quot;DewDogs&quot;
    u/jray1126 / Via reddit.com

    H/T r/Weird and r/ATBGE

