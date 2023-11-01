Buckle up, folks — it's time to look at some weird and anxiety-inducing pics of things that absolutely shouldn't exist!!!
1. This bong made with real teeth:
2. This Pornhub truck that's already been driven for 85,000 miles (it really gets around!):
3. This bar of soap that looks like a slab of meat:
4. This Dobby-esque baby doll:
5. These antlered reindeer wine bottle holders that look awfully horny:
6. This ballsy and age-inappropriate Halloween costume:
7. This new Duck Dynasty cast member:
8. This off-putting Arthur the aardvark costume head:
9. This weird and uncomfy spare tire placement:
10. These R-rated Halloween decorations on the back of a school bus:
11. This Mickey Mouse doll begging for the sweet release of death:
12. This Marlboro dresser for the brand-loyal smoker in your life:
13. This limp, soulless Big Bird costume:
14. This creepy mannequin made of corks:
15. This bicycle that's uncomfortable to sit on AND look at:
16. This doll-pyramid nightmare someone found outside their apartment:
17. This mutant lemon:
18. And finally, this meaty monstrosity:
Don't miss last week's most anxiety-inducing photos!
These 19 Pictures Ruined My Entire Life, And I'll Never Be The Same