19 Shocking And Unsettling Pictures Of Things That Absolutely Shouldn't Exist

Not to be dramatic, but I would happily smite all 19 of these things from existence and never look back.

Alice Lahoda
by Alice Lahoda

BuzzFeed Staff

Buckle up, folks, because it's time to look at some extremely weird and anxiety-inducing images!!!

Here are 19 pics that made me DEEPLY uncomfortable, and I want to know if you feel the same:

1. This incredibly detailed nightmare nail art:

Closeup of someone&#x27;s nails
u/cheekbuster89 / Via reddit.com

2. This hotdog drink monstrosity:

a hotdog in a beverage
u/dermitdemSp3chttanzt / Via reddit.com

3. This carnival attraction, for all your kidnapping needs:

A clown waving from the entrance of a carnival attraction
u/River_the_Raven / Via reddit.com

4. This shudder-inducing penthouse suite:

A house on top of a building
u/WaCandor / Via reddit.com

5. This nightmare animal figurine (is it a monkey? lion?? both??? neither?????):

An animal statue near some stairs
u/Majoodeh / Via reddit.com

6. This friendly looking tree that looks like it wants to ask about your car's extended warranty:

a tree with a face
u/Winter-Owl1 / Via reddit.com

7. This violent (and maybe a bit horny) statue:

Closeup of a garden statue
u/BreakfastHefty2725 / Via reddit.com

8. This handy bracelet:

A bracelet with hand charms
u/SuperNeonSamurai-2 / Via reddit.com

9. Reason number 10 trillion why the wildlife in Australia wants you dead:

A big kangaroo
u/orlandow69 / Via reddit.com

10. This ungodly message:

&quot;God Entered My Body, Like A Body, My Same Size&quot;
u/sparky31290 / Via reddit.com

11. These crocboy boots:

cowboy Croc boots
u/Hankman66 / Via reddit.com

12. This ominous Halloween decoration:

Doll parts on a Halloween display
u/starrgarita / Via reddit.com

13. This wicker motorcycle, for all you rebellious grandparents out there:

a wicker motorcycle
u/TummyPuppy / Via reddit.com

14. These six-pack of dinner rolls:

Rolls that look like a person&#x27;s abs
u/permaban9 / Via reddit.com

15. This whimsical and deeply unnecessary take on a mailbox:

a microwave mailbox
u/casketjuicebox / Via reddit.com

16. This prostate exam figurine:

a prostate exam figurine
u/The_Casual_125 / Via reddit.com

17. This Mr. Potato Head statue that apparently doubles as a worship altar:

A big Mr. Potato Head statue
u/MrMiracle27 / Via reddit.com

18. The most upsetting chess set I've ever seen:

A Chess set
u/Detterius / Via reddit.com

19. And finally, this Raggedy Ann doll that got locked up for a reason I never want to know:

A Raggedy Ann doll in a glass case
u/SewerFluer / Via reddit.com

H/T r/Weird, r/hmmm, r/ATBGE, and r/creepy

