19 Shocking And Unsettling Pictures Of Things That Absolutely Shouldn't Exist

Buckle up, folks, because it's time to look at some extremely weird and anxiety-inducing images!!!
Here are 19 pics that made me DEEPLY uncomfortable, and I want to know if you feel the same:
1. This incredibly detailed nightmare nail art:
2. This hotdog drink monstrosity:
3. This carnival attraction, for all your kidnapping needs:
4. This shudder-inducing penthouse suite:
5. This nightmare animal figurine (is it a monkey? lion?? both??? neither?????):
6. This friendly looking tree that looks like it wants to ask about your car's extended warranty:
7. This violent (and maybe a bit horny) statue:
8. This handy bracelet:
9. Reason number 10 trillion why the wildlife in Australia wants you dead:
10. This ungodly message:
11. These crocboy boots:
12. This ominous Halloween decoration:
13. This wicker motorcycle, for all you rebellious grandparents out there:
14. These six-pack of dinner rolls:
15. This whimsical and deeply unnecessary take on a mailbox:
16. This prostate exam figurine:
17. This Mr. Potato Head statue that apparently doubles as a worship altar:
18. The most upsetting chess set I've ever seen:
19. And finally, this Raggedy Ann doll that got locked up for a reason I never want to know:
