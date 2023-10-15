18 Creepy And Upsetting Pictures Of Things That Absolutely Shouldn't Exist

Buckle up, folks, because it's time to look at some extremely weird and anxiety-inducing images!!!
Here are 19 pics that made me DEEPLY uncomfortable, and I want to know if you feel the same:
1. This car full of baby dolls straight out of my nightmares:
2. This Ronald McDonald toy that reveals too much about his manscaping preferences:
3. This playground attraction where you'll have fun or die trying:
4. This demonic doll decor:
5. This Pooh hanger that reveals it's a bit nippy out:
6. This creepy Santa toy that absolutely watches you when you're sleeping:
7. This creepy sewer where the vibes straight up stink:
8. This note from a possible serial killer that someone found in an abandoned mailbox:
9. This baked "beanana":
10. This expertly made but equally nightmarish Furby mask:
11. This cassette tape from the first act of a horror movie:
12. This cursed keychain that makes me so nervous, my stomach is in knots:
13. Dr. Wayne W. Dyer, who may be a perfectly nice man but needs to tone down the intense eye contact:
14. This weird shoe that makes me want to run far, far away:
15. This cursed hound dog that makes me so scared, I'm cryin' all the time:
16. This freaky reminder that giants need baths, too:
17. This Airbnb decor that makes me feel great about my preference for hotels:
18. And finally, this reminder that we live in a surveillance state:
