    18 Creepy And Upsetting Pictures Of Things That Absolutely Shouldn't Exist

    The world would be a much better place if we got rid of every creepy doll in existence. 🔥

    Buckle up, folks, because it's time to look at some extremely weird and anxiety-inducing images!!!

    Here are 19 pics that made me DEEPLY uncomfortable, and I want to know if you feel the same:

    1. This car full of baby dolls straight out of my nightmares:

    Dolls all over a car
    u/TheMageOfMoths / Via reddit.com

    2. This Ronald McDonald toy that reveals too much about his manscaping preferences:

    A Ronald McDonald doll
    u/RodrigoBarragan / Via reddit.com

    3. This playground attraction where you'll have fun or die trying:

    A dome made of skeletons
    u/brutalproduct / Via reddit.com

    4. This demonic doll decor:

    A scary doll
    u/GooeyMagic / Via reddit.com

    5. This Pooh hanger that reveals it's a bit nippy out:

    A Pooh hanger with knobs where the nipples should go
    u/Few-Ebb1536 / Via reddit.com

    6. This creepy Santa toy that absolutely watches you when you're sleeping:

    Scary Santa
    u/AkoOsu / Via reddit.com

    7. This creepy sewer where the vibes straight up stink:

    A long, dark sewer
    u/Candid-Bike-9165 / Via reddit.com

    8. This note from a possible serial killer that someone found in an abandoned mailbox:

    A note in ransom writing
    u/stoned_seahorse / Via reddit.com

    9. This baked "beanana":

    Beans in a banana
    u/Myrtha_Thistlethorne / Via reddit.com

    10. This expertly made but equally nightmarish Furby mask:

    A Furby mask
    u/ashleighbuck / Via reddit.com

    11. This cassette tape from the first act of a horror movie:

    &quot;Do It Yourself Brainwashing&quot;
    u/dziggurat / Via reddit.com

    12. This cursed keychain that makes me so nervous, my stomach is in knots:

    A keychain made of shoelaces
    u/muttervonbrian / Via reddit.com

    13. Dr. Wayne W. Dyer, who may be a perfectly nice man but needs to tone down the intense eye contact:

    Dr. Wayne W. Dyer
    u/Ashaw06339 / Via reddit.com

    14. This weird shoe that makes me want to run far, far away:

    Red wedge heels
    u/seven_critical_blows / Via reddit.com

    15. This cursed hound dog that makes me so scared, I'm cryin' all the time:

    A &quot;Hound Dog&quot;
    u/dS_LuNa / Via reddit.com

    16. This freaky reminder that giants need baths, too:

    A giant woman mannequin in a lake
    u/seven_critical_blows / Via reddit.com

    17. This Airbnb decor that makes me feel great about my preference for hotels:

    An old-time painting of a child
    u/Fizzledrizzle69 / Via reddit.com

    18. And finally, this reminder that we live in a surveillance state:

    A giant face staring at a car
    u/Detterius / Via reddit.com

