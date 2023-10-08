17 Creepy And Unsettling Pictures Of Things That Shouldn't Exist

Buckle up, folks, because it's time to look at some extremely weird and anxiety-inducing images!!!
Here are 17 pics that made me DEEPLY uncomfortable, and I want to know if you feel the same:
1. This clown shower that makes me think B.O. isn't so bad, actually:
2. This doll that is 100% haunted (and also kind of confusing???):
3. This manicure that the artist didn't quite nail:
4. This absolutely cursed tree carving:
5. This NSFW squirrel taxidermy:
6. This homemade mask by DIY Hannibal Lecter:
7. Another creepy face mask, because apparently, my nightmares needed more background actors:
8. This eerie backseat driver:
9. This phone that's perfect for calling friends to gossip — because it's two-faced:
10. This aggressive car detailing that can't decide if it wants to blend in or stick out:
11. This world cup mascot with hollow, empty eyes:
12. These weird Pokémon knockoffs that I absolutely do not want to catch:
13. This fish timepiece that's half past nope o'clock:
14. This satanic Walk of Fame star on a Los Angeles sidewalk:
15. Knock, knock. Who's there? This DIY disaster:
16. This glass clown that makes Pennywise look friendly:
17. And finally, concrete evidence supporting my belief that all dolls are possessed by demonic spirits:
