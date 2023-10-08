    17 Creepy And Unsettling Pictures Of Things That Shouldn't Exist

    Clown showers, cryptid dogs, and homemade masks that Hannibal Lecter would be proud of. 🤡😨

    Buckle up, folks, because it's time to look at some extremely weird and anxiety-inducing images!!!

    Here are 17 pics that made me DEEPLY uncomfortable, and I want to know if you feel the same:

    1. This clown shower that makes me think B.O. isn't so bad, actually:

    a clown shower
    u/Dramatic_Macaroon12 / Via reddit.com

    2. This doll that is 100% haunted (and also kind of confusing???):

    &quot;Monogram is life&quot;
    u/BeginningSir2984 / Via reddit.com

    3. This manicure that the artist didn't quite nail:

    Giant nails on a hand
    u/Domestica / Via reddit.com

    4. This absolutely cursed tree carving:

    A face carved into a tree
    u/a-friend_ / Via reddit.com

    5. This NSFW squirrel taxidermy:

    Two taxidermied squirrels
    u/Xander395 / Via reddit.com

    6. This homemade mask by DIY Hannibal Lecter:

    A scary mask
    u/albfineeeeee / Via reddit.com

    7. Another creepy face mask, because apparently, my nightmares needed more background actors:

    A scary mask
    u/ashleighbuck / Via reddit.com

    8. This eerie backseat driver:

    u/seven_critical_blows / Via reddit.com

    9. This phone that's perfect for calling friends to gossip — because it's two-faced:

    A phone with faces on it
    u/bigbagofbaldbabies / Via reddit.com

    10. This aggressive car detailing that can't decide if it wants to blend in or stick out:

    A camo car
    u/cluelsprotein / Via reddit.com

    11. This world cup mascot with hollow, empty eyes:

    A ghost
    u/dispensetense / Via reddit.com

    12. These weird Pokémon knockoffs that I absolutely do not want to catch:

    Pokémon knockoff toys
    u/Lancet11 / Via reddit.com

    13. This fish timepiece that's half past nope o'clock:

    A fish clock
    u/FlipMick / Via reddit.com

    14. This satanic Walk of Fame star on a Los Angeles sidewalk:

    A pentagram with a jug of milk on it
    u/dust2009 / Via reddit.com

    15. Knock, knock. Who's there? This DIY disaster:

    A badly engineered door
    u/Wooshio / Via reddit.com

    16. This glass clown that makes Pennywise look friendly:

    A glass clown
    u/Normal_Mermaid / Via reddit.com

    17. And finally, concrete evidence supporting my belief that all dolls are possessed by demonic spirits:

    a scary doll
    u/Hanibalecter / Via reddit.com

