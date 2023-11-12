Skip To Content
    These 24 Pictures Ruined My Entire Week, And I'll Never Be The Same

    I shouldn't have to say this, but bathroom doors shouldn't be see-through. 🚽👀

    Alice Lahoda
    by Alice Lahoda

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Buckle up, folks — it's time to look at some weird and anxiety-inducing pics of things that absolutely shouldn't exist!!!

    1. These audience-friendly bathroom stall doors:

    the stall doors are transparent
    2. Your "future wife":

    future wife sculpture made of vegetable cans for sale
    Mazel tov!

    3. This bunny straight out of Pet Sematary:

    wall hanging of a bloody bunny
    4. This creepy cookie jar:

    the world sitting on a star patterned couch
    5. These rat shoes:

    shoes look like rats
    My theory is the designer heard someone say "ahh!! a rat! shoo!" and thought they were saying "ahh, a rat shoe!"

    6. This hotdog suffering from an identity crisis:

    hot dog split in the middle with bread inside
    7. This door to nowhere:

    door at the top of the building with no way to get to it from the outside
    8. This mannequin that I want ABSolutely nothing to do with:

    mannequin wearing a dress that looks like abs and holding a purse that is also structured like abs
    9. This grassy chair, for anyone who wishes their furniture had more bugs:

    chair made of fake grass
    10. These "anthropomorphic fruit shelf sitters" (?????):

    fruit figures sitting on a window sill that are for sale
    11. These terribly designed stairs:

    stairs leading to more stairs going in a different direction instead of a flat surface
    12. This stuffed rasta banana:

    13. This scooter that will make your fatal crash super comfy:

    sofa as the seat of a scooter
    14. This "realistic" baby doll:

    closeup of the face looking very realistic
    15. This bathroom with a VERY bad vibe:

    narrow bathroom with bright wall paint and bad lighting
    16. This motorized shopping cart:

    someone driving a shopping cart that&#x27;s bigger than an SUV
    17. These homemade skates:

    boots taped onto the wheels of office chairs
    18. This absolute nightmare of a mannequin:

    mannequin has a large head with a wig
    19. This beautiful and unnecessary crocheted cracker:

    edges of a crackers have a crocheted border
    20. This claw machine with prizes so bad, they'll make you cry:

    onions are the prizes
    21. These stairs perfect for anyone with a death wish:

    stairs on the edge that have no railing
    22. This bag with a confusing and unsettling demand:

    hotmilk yourself
    23. This demonic pottery:

    vase is of a realistic satanic head with large teeth and tongue coming out
    24. And finally, the worst thing you'll ever see in your entire life:

    can of baked beans opened with a hot dog for a straw and cool whip and sprinkles on the top
