Buckle up, folks — it's time to look at some weird and anxiety-inducing pics of things that absolutely shouldn't exist!!!
1. This mutant chick:
2. This nutty mascot:
3. The worst condiment in existence:
5. This display that I wouldn't want to face in real life:
6. This Sim positively begging for death:
7. This nightmare cake:
8. These despicable minion hay bales:
9. This printer jam that looks like an awfully hairy situation:
10. This futuristic drone toilet:
11. This icicle creature that looks like a Goosebumps creation:
12. This strange toaster truck:
13. Do you want to build a horrifying snowman costume? It doesn't have to be a horrifying snowman costume:
14. This entirely too expressive mannequin:
15. This DIY convertible:
16. This genuinely baffling sticker:
17. This science museum exhibit/zombie awakening:
18. These Halloween decorations that look just a bit too real:
19. This nightmarish statue:
20. This foot stool suffering from an identity crisis:
21. And finally, this statue that just so happens to be my sleep paralysis demon:
