    18 Genuinely Hilarious Tweets By Parents That Made Me HOWL With Laughter

    "When I became a parent, I was prepared for the inevitable tantrums over no cookies for dinner or it's time to turn off the TV to go to bed; I was not prepared for the 15-minute tantrum because he asked me for chocolate milk and I gave him some." —@emilykmay

    Alice Lahoda
    by Alice Lahoda

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Happy 2024, parents! It's that wonderful time of year when every worksheet and test your child brings home has "2023" crossed out in the corner with a very large "4" written over the "3."

    Twitter: @alissacaliente

    Make sure you follow all these hilarious parents on Twitter!

    1.

    Twitter: @dinahaddie

    2.

    Twitter: @ReenNahMean

    3.

    Twitter: @Dad_At_Law

    4.

    Twitter: @KatieDeal99

    5.

    Twitter: @Chhapiness

    6.

    Twitter: @RodLacroix

    7.

    Twitter: @emilykmay

    8.

    Twitter: @missmulrooney

    9.

    Twitter: @simoncholland

    10.

    Twitter: @CindyM0on

    11.

    Twitter: @themultiplemom

    12.

    Twitter: @RodLacroix

    13.

    Twitter: @KatieDeal99

    14.

    Twitter: @Toddler_talkin

    15.

    Twitter: @IHideFromMyKids

    16.

    Twitter: @sewistwrites

    17.

    Twitter: @emilykmay

    18.

    Twitter: @LifePitts

