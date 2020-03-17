Britain's chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak has unveiled an economic package worth more than £330 billion to support businesses through the coronavirus pandemic — a move he described as an unprecedented government intervention on a scale unimaginable a few weeks ago.



Any business that needs access to cash will be able to apply for government-backed and guaranteed loans worth £330 billion, and Sunak promised that he'd make more available if demand was greater in the weeks ahead.

In a statement interspersed with the refrain "We will do whatever it takes," Sunak told reporters: “I want to assure every British citizen this government will give you the tools you need to get through this."

The government will in addition provide business interruption loans of up to £5 million, with no interest due for the first six months.

The chancellor also announced a series of measures aimed at protecting the hospitality sector — with pubs, restaurants, and theatres under extreme pressure following the government’s advice to avoid social contact.

Businesses will be able to secure a cash grant from the government of £25,000 each. The business rates holiday will be extended to all firms.

There will be a three-month mortgage holiday for anyone struggling to pay their mortgage, Sunak also announced, but there was no mention of support for people paying rent.

The chancellor also signalled an imminent state intervention on helping firms pay their employees' wages, similar to those taken by other countries this week.

He said he was exploring a "partnership" between the government and businesses to ensure that they can pay salaries and do not have to lay people off. Sunak did not provide details of the approach the UK would take, but said it "can't invent something from scratch" and suggested he would look to "other countries" that have come up with proposals in the last few days.



He will also discuss a support package for airlines and airports in coming days.

Speaking alongside Sunak, Boris Johnson prepared the country for further stringent measures to be introduced to fight the virus in the next few days.

“We may well have to go further and faster in the coming days to protect lives and the NHS,” the prime minister said, saying he had to “act like a wartime government and do whatever it takes to support our economy”.

“We must support millions of businesses and tens of millions of families and individuals,” he insisted.