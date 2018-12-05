These 20 Labour MPs Are On A Brexit Watchlist Drawn Up By Remain Campaigners And Momentum

Second referendum campaigners and the pro-Jeremy Corbyn campaign group Momentum have drawn up a watchlist of Labour MPs who they fear could back Theresa May’s Brexit deal.



The vast majority of Labour MPs are expected to oppose the government’s withdrawal agreement at the crucial “meaningful vote” taking place next Tuesday. But a list seen by BuzzFeed News reveals the names of 20 potential waverers who Labour organisers have classed as “doubtful” ahead of the vote. May will need the votes of Labour rebels if she is to avoid defeat.

The list of names has been circulated among leading campaigners for a public vote on the Brexit deal. Several of the 20 names were identified by Momentum, the Labour-supporting activist group, which has been lobbying the party’s MPs to vote down the deal. A pro-second referendum source said Momentum contributed its names in the last two weeks.

The MPs are likely to come under heavy pressure over the next few days from “people’s vote” and Momentum activists to oppose the deal. Momentum has used its social media accounts to secure over 36,000 signatures for a petition asking Labour MPs to vote against, and more than 3,000 emails have already been sent to Labour MPs using a template on the group’s website.

Most of the MPs on the list represent seats in Leave-voting areas, leading to concerns among senior Remain campaigners that they may be swayed by constituents to back May’s deal rather than go for a second referendum or a Norway-style Brexit with continuing freedom of movement.

These MPs include Ian Austin, Caroline Flint, John Mann, Gareth Snell, Ruth Smeeth, Kevan Jones, and Grahame Morris. Austin and Flint have indicated they could vote with the government. Snell, Smeeth, Jones and Morris have said they will vote against. Mann told BuzzFeed News the inclusion of his name on any list was “guesswork”. On Sunday he tweeted that his constituents were increasingly asking him to back the deal.