 back to top

Here Are All The Tory MPs Who Have Indicated So Far That They Won’t Vote For Theresa May’s Brexit Deal

Forget the 48 letters — this is the number that is really worrying Downing Street.

Posted on
Alex Wickham
Alex Wickham
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Chris J Ratcliffe / AFP / Getty Images

Theresa May heads off to Brussels to meet Jean-Claude Juncker today, having faced down — for now at least — attempts by Conservative Brexiteers to oust her over her deal with the EU.

The hardcore European Research Group has spectacularly failed to deliver on its claim to have secured the 48 letters needed to trigger a confidence vote on the prime minister, but there is a number that is worrying Downing Street more.

By BuzzFeed News' count, there are currently 84 Tory MPs who have already publicly indicated that they won't vote for May's Brexit deal.

Our list consists of both Leave and Remain Tory MPs who have either publicly committed to the StandUp4Brexit pledge to reject the backstop, confirmed they have written a no-confidence letter, resigned over the deal, or otherwise publicly indicated that they cannot support it.

The Democratic Unionist Party's 10 MPs are also expected to vote against the deal, meaning just a small number of Tory rebels could spell defeat for May in the meaningful vote.

This is a rolling list — expect Tory whips to convince some of these names to vote with the government, and others to come out against the deal.

  1. Boris Johnson

  2. David Davis

  3. Iain Duncan Smith

  4. Owen Paterson

  5. Priti Patel

  6. John Whittingdale

  7. Mark Francois

  8. David Jones

  9. Sir Desmond Swayne

  10. Julian Lewis

  11. Jacob Rees-Mogg

  12. Steve Baker

  13. Sir Bernard Jenkin

  14. Sir Mike Penning

  15. Sir David Amess

  16. Sir Edward Leigh

  17. Sir Christopher Chope

  18. Andrea Jenkyns

  19. John Redwood

  20. Ben Bradley

  21. Marcus Fysh

  22. Maria Caulfield

  23. Simon Clarke

  24. Ross Thomson

  25. Henry Smith

  26. Nadine Dorries

  27. Chris Green

  28. Andrew Bridgen

  29. Bill Cash

  30. Sheryll Murray

  31. Andrew Rosindell

  32. Lee Rowley

  33. Peter Bone

  34. Anne Main

  35. Craig Mackinlay

  36. Charlie Elphicke

  37. Conor Burns

  38. James Duddridge

  39. Trudy Harrison

  40. Andrew Lewer

  41. Nigel Mills

  42. Martin Vickers

  43. Richard Bacon

  44. Philip Davies

  45. Anne-Marie Morris

  46. James Gray

  47. Adam Holloway

  48. Crispin Blunt

  49. Richard Drax

  50. Philip Hollobone

  51. Laurence Robertson

  52. Bill Wiggin

  53. Pauline Latham

  54. Nigel Evans

  55. Scott Mann

  56. Tim Loughton

  57. Zac Goldsmith

  58. Robert Courts

  59. Michael Fabricant

  60. Michael Tomlinson

  61. Damian Collins

  62. Jo Johnson

  63. Phillip Lee

  64. Heidi Allen

  65. Justine Greening

  66. Dominic Grieve

  67. Dominic Raab

  68. Esther McVey

  69. Shailesh Vara

  70. Rehman Chishti

  71. Ranil Jayawardena

  72. Suella Braverman

  73. Anne-Marie Trevelyan

  74. Hugo Swire

  75. Neil Parish

  76. Steve Double

  77. Theresa Villiers

  78. Royston Smith

  79. Mark Pritchard

  80. Grant Shapps

  81. Damien Moore

  82. Daniel Kawczynski

  83. Lucy Allan

  84. David Evennett

Alex Wickham is a senior reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Alex Wickham at alex.wickham@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With UKNews

Advertisement
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App