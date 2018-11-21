Here Are All The Tory MPs Who Have Indicated So Far That They Won’t Vote For Theresa May’s Brexit Deal

Theresa May heads off to Brussels to meet Jean-Claude Juncker today, having faced down — for now at least — attempts by Conservative Brexiteers to oust her over her deal with the EU.



The hardcore European Research Group has spectacularly failed to deliver on its claim to have secured the 48 letters needed to trigger a confidence vote on the prime minister, but there is a number that is worrying Downing Street more.



By BuzzFeed News' count, there are currently 84 Tory MPs who have already publicly indicated that they won't vote for May's Brexit deal.

Our list consists of both Leave and Remain Tory MPs who have either publicly committed to the StandUp4Brexit pledge to reject the backstop, confirmed they have written a no-confidence letter, resigned over the deal, or otherwise publicly indicated that they cannot support it.



The Democratic Unionist Party's 10 MPs are also expected to vote against the deal, meaning just a small number of Tory rebels could spell defeat for May in the meaningful vote.

This is a rolling list — expect Tory whips to convince some of these names to vote with the government, and others to come out against the deal.