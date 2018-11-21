Here Are All The Tory MPs Who Have Indicated So Far That They Won’t Vote For Theresa May’s Brexit Deal

Theresa May heads off to Brussels to meet Jean-Claude Juncker today, having faced down — for now at least — attempts by Conservative Brexiteers to oust her over her deal with the EU.
The hardcore European Research Group has spectacularly failed to deliver on its claim to have secured the 48 letters needed to trigger a confidence vote on the prime minister, but there is a number that is worrying Downing Street more.
By BuzzFeed News' count, there are currently 84 Tory MPs who have already publicly indicated that they won't vote for May's Brexit deal.
Our list consists of both Leave and Remain Tory MPs who have either publicly committed to the StandUp4Brexit pledge to reject the backstop, confirmed they have written a no-confidence letter, resigned over the deal, or otherwise publicly indicated that they cannot support it.
The Democratic Unionist Party's 10 MPs are also expected to vote against the deal, meaning just a small number of Tory rebels could spell defeat for May in the meaningful vote.
This is a rolling list — expect Tory whips to convince some of these names to vote with the government, and others to come out against the deal.
Boris Johnson
David Davis
Iain Duncan Smith
Owen Paterson
Priti Patel
John Whittingdale
Mark Francois
David Jones
Sir Desmond Swayne
Julian Lewis
Jacob Rees-Mogg
Steve Baker
Sir Bernard Jenkin
Sir Mike Penning
Sir David Amess
Sir Edward Leigh
Sir Christopher Chope
Andrea Jenkyns
John Redwood
Ben Bradley
Marcus Fysh
Maria Caulfield
Simon Clarke
Ross Thomson
Henry Smith
Nadine Dorries
Chris Green
Andrew Bridgen
Bill Cash
Sheryll Murray
Andrew Rosindell
Lee Rowley
Peter Bone
Anne Main
Craig Mackinlay
Charlie Elphicke
Conor Burns
James Duddridge
Trudy Harrison
Andrew Lewer
Nigel Mills
Martin Vickers
Richard Bacon
Philip Davies
Anne-Marie Morris
James Gray
Adam Holloway
Crispin Blunt
Richard Drax
Philip Hollobone
Laurence Robertson
Bill Wiggin
Pauline Latham
Nigel Evans
Scott Mann
Tim Loughton
Zac Goldsmith
Robert Courts
Michael Fabricant
Michael Tomlinson
Damian Collins
Jo Johnson
Phillip Lee
Heidi Allen
Justine Greening
Dominic Grieve
Dominic Raab
Esther McVey
Shailesh Vara
Rehman Chishti
Ranil Jayawardena
Suella Braverman
Anne-Marie Trevelyan
Hugo Swire
Neil Parish
Steve Double
Theresa Villiers
Royston Smith
Mark Pritchard
Grant Shapps
Damien Moore
Daniel Kawczynski
Lucy Allan
David Evennett
