    25 Pictures That Prove Dogs Are 100% Ridiculous And 100% Perfect

    How can dogs be so absurd and so pure at the same time?

    Alex Naidus
    by Alex Naidus

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Oh, hello. Welcome to a post that does nothing but celebrate dogs.

    dog with its tongue out
    u/Mabaleen246 / Via reddit.com

    2. Their radiating joy.

    puppy jumping into a pile of leaves with its ear out to the side
    u/Viacra / Via reddit.com

    3. Their majesty.

    poodle balancing on a fire hydrant
    u/Shaneblaster / Via reddit.com

    4. Their version of "respecting" your "personal space."

    dog laying right on top of a person
    buzzfeed.com

    5. Their endearing desperation.

    dog with wide eyes eating peanut butter
    u/aperson7780 / Via reddit.com

    6. The chaotic situations they inevitably end up in.

    small dog being trampled on by a larger dog
    u/Magnus_Rufus / Via reddit.com

    7. Let's be real, they do pretty much do whatever they want, wherever they want.

    dog half way on the couch
    buzzfeed.com

    8. And no matter how absurd it is, it's somehow also completely adorable.

    large dog in a small dog bed while a larger one is right next to it
    buzzfeed.com

    9. They're endlessly expressive.

    dog on a camera roll with various expressions
    u/Sarsie63 / Via reddit.com

    10. And always looking for a good time.

    dog getting water from the hose
    buzzfeed.com

    11. Sure, their methods may be...unusual.

    dog going down the stairs on their belly
    buzzfeed.com

    12. Even ludicrous.

    dog sitting on another dog&#x27;s head
    buzzfeed.com

    13. It may seem like their actions make literally no sense.

    dog trying to eat a metal pipe d
    buzzfeed.com

    14. Frankly, trying to decipher their every move is a fool's errand.

    dog peeking out from behind another&#x27;s long fur
    poochcrew.tumblr.com

    15. But while their logic may be strange, ridiculous dog logic, they still make it work!

    Amanda Grigg @grigg

    When my dog wants attention he gently bites a piece of furniture, holds perfectly still, and makes aggressive eye contact. It’s pretty weird and very funny. Also it works.

    Reply Retweet Favorite

    16. They're constant companions.

    poodle hugging its owner on the couch
    buzzfeed.com

    megposeyg

    17. Accompanying you through life's most important moments.

    dog looks like he&#x27;s grimacing
    buzzfeed.com

    18. Always there to help.

    dog with a hammer in its mouth
    buzzfeed.com

    19. To comfort.

    small dog in someone&#x27;s pants as they use the restaurant
    buzzfeed.com

    rebeccan4ca0c29af

    20. To confound.

    dog in a box
    buzzfeed.com

    21. To inspire.

    dog balancing a beer on its head
    awwww-cute.tumblr.com

    22. Even if their intentions aren't always clear.

    dog looking shocked
    buzzfeed.com

    23. They are, and will forever remain, totally pure.

    dog smelling a flower with their teeth showing
    buzzfeed.com

    amberk4accc87ef

    24. And forever loyal.

    dog with the kids and human in the leaves
    buzzfeed.com

    psysocjj

    25. In a time of great confusion, grief, and isolation, we should all be more grateful than ever for the steadfast companionship of humanity's best friend — dogs.

    dog peeking its head from under a fence
    u/joshisnotapsycho / Via reddit.com

    Puppy Love, starring Lucy Hale and Grant Gustin, is now streaming for free on Freevee. Watch it now!

    Puppy Love Movie