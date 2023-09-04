25 Pictures That Prove Dogs Are 100% Ridiculous And 100% Perfect

1.
Oh, hello. Welcome to a post that does nothing but celebrate dogs.
Their version of "respecting" your "personal space."
Their endearing desperation.
The chaotic situations they inevitably end up in.
Let's be real, they do pretty much do whatever they want, wherever they want.
And no matter how absurd it is, it's somehow also completely adorable.
They're endlessly expressive.
And always looking for a good time.
Sure, their methods may be...unusual.
It may seem like their actions make literally no sense.
Frankly, trying to decipher their every move is a fool's errand.
But while their logic may be strange, ridiculous dog logic, they still make it work!
They're constant companions.
Accompanying you through life's most important moments.
Always there to help.
Even if their intentions aren't always clear.
They are, and will forever remain, totally pure.
In a time of great confusion, grief, and isolation, we should all be more grateful than ever for the steadfast companionship of humanity's best friend — dogs.