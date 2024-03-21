4. "I have walked into a courtroom in a suit and checked in for a case and overheard the judge say to the other side, 'counsel for so and so is here,' and had the other (male) attorney look around the room, right past me, and go, 'Where is he?'"

"I also do initial screener calls for intake clients. They get an email telling them the attorney will be contacting them at such and such time. Several times a week, however, I call an intake client, and they answer, disappointed, and go, 'Wait, they told me I was going to meet with a lawyer,' thinking I am a secretary. I'm always like, 'Yup. You are. And here I am, calling you at the very time of your lawyer appointment.' My male paralegal is regularly assumed to be the attorney when he contacts people on my cases, even when they know my female identifiable name."

—lawyerlady

