10. "A few years ago, I was working with a guy that was highly educated. His PhD was in bio-engineering and when his project ran out of funding, he decided to teach. It was apparent from day one that he was in way over his head. His own children were a mess, and he had a huge temper."

"His inability to cope sent him spiraling out of control on several occasions. I taught in the room next door and heard chaos and yelling on multiple occasions. The straw that broke the camel’s back involved an incident with a student. Apparently, the kid was being defiant and was asked to go to the principal’s office. Instead of waiting for back up, he took the kid’s bag and threw it out the door of his classroom and down the hall. Then he pulled the kid out of his chair and dragged him out into the hall. Once the kid and his bag were in the hall, he shut the door behind them and the kid’s phone was still on his desk. So, the kid is in the hall, banging on the door and disrupting all of our classes. When the principal showed up, he escorted the teacher and kid down to the office. The kid was reprimanded and the teacher was dismissed shortly afterwards."



—Anonymous