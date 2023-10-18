  • Add Yours badge

Tell Us Absolutely Wild Stories About Why A Teacher Was Fired From Your School

Whether they deserved it or not — I want to hear the story.

Alexa Lisitza
by Alexa Lisitza

BuzzFeed Staff

It's no question that the US education system is a bit of a mess right now. Not only are teachers leaving en masse, but school districts are constantly in the news for firing educators for the most bizarre and ridiculous reasons.

A teacher helping a student
Maskot / Getty Images

According to ABC News, a teacher in Texas says she was fired for attending a drag show and posting about it on her social media.

&quot;Had so much fun at this harmless, fun event!&quot;
Lwa / Getty Images

In September of this year, a different teacher was reportedly fired for assigning reading from an illustrated adaptation of Anne Frank's diary.

Photos of Anne Frank on a wall
Tim Sloan / AFP via Getty Images

And a month before that, a teacher in Georgia was fired after coming under review for reading the picture book My Shadow Is Purple by Scott Stuart.

Someone reading a book to kids
Fatcamera / Getty Images

If you're a student, teacher, or formerly either and you've seen or experienced a teacher getting fired for a ridiculous reason, we want to hear about it.

Maybe you were a student whose high school teacher assigned reading from a book with a queer character, and they were removed from the school after parents found out.

Students working
Maskot / Getty Images/Maskot

Or maybe your teacher wanted a raise to afford rent, and the only way to get it would be if their students all excelled past grade level, so they botched students' grades to make it look like they were performing higher.

Students in class
Willie B. Thomas / Getty Images

Or maybe you were a student who saw teachers express concern over the district's handling of internal issues that got leaked to the press, and then those same teachers were put on leave and no longer worked at your school the following year.

An empty classroom
10'000 Hours / Getty Images

Whatever the case, we want to hear from you! Tell us the most bizarre reason why a teacher was fired from your school (or why you as a teacher were fired) in the comments below. Or, if you'd like to remain anonymous, use this Google form. Your answer may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed post.