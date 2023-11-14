7. "When my daughter was in 2nd grade (around 6-7 years old), her art teacher flipped out because a kid started painting before she told him to. She grabbed his almost-finished project and ripped it up, and when some of the kids started crying, she grabbed theirs as well and tore them to pieces."

"She then taunted the class, saying anyone that moves will get detention where she’ll make them sit in the woods for an hour at dark. At this point the kids are crying, some are frozen with fear. My daughter and three others ran out of the classroom and were chased down the hallway by the teacher. They ran into another teacher and her art teacher told the other teacher that the kids were liars and not to believe anything they said. It’s no wonder when the next week a mass email was sent out saying their art teacher was retiring effective immediately. I think some of my daughters classmates are still in therapy over that."