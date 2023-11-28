"The Nearest Grocery Store Is 25 Miles Away": 14 People Who Grew Up Poor Are Sharing How Life Was More Expensive

5. "I could be saving so much on groceries if I could shop at Costco for certain things, but you can’t do that if you can’t afford to drop $300 on groceries at a time."

"We can afford it now, but it’s insane how much more you can get for your money if you actually have money to spend. To be clear, we are by no means well off, and there are definitely times where we can’t go out because we can’t afford it, but it kills me buying a small box of trash bags when I know I can get enough to last me a year for, like, $2 more."

—agreen1490

