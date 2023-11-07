Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Add Yours badge

In Your Experience, Tell Me How Being Poor Can Actually Be Expensive

"I wish I could afford to buy in bulk to save money."

Alexa Lisitza
by Alexa Lisitza

BuzzFeed Staff

According to the US Census Bureau, about 37.9 million people in the States are living in poverty, and more than 60% of us are living check to check.

Animated drawing of a hand holding an empty wallet
Malte Mueller / Getty Images/fStop

However, there's a misnomer that being poor comes with lower associated costs, and this could not be further from the truth. So, I'm curious — speaking from your own experience, what are all the ways in which being poor can actually be super, super expensive?

a stack of money
Shendart / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maybe you were never able to afford medical insurance, and one day you got into an accident that broke your leg. The out-of-pocket costs for an emergency room visit, X-ray, cast, follow-ups, and pain medication added up to more than you could afford.

a young patient with a broken leg in a hospital bed
Er Productions Limited / Getty Images

Maybe you've noticed how a lot of grocery store deals involve saving money on your most-used items when buying in sets of two or four, but you can't afford to buy that many things at one time, so you have to pay full price.

a grocery store aisle
Mint Images / Getty Images/Mint Images RF

Or maybe you saved for years and finally have enough to make a down payment on a house, but your credit score isn't the best because you've had to make sacrifices along the way. Now your interest rate is higher than the average person's, and the monthly payment for the house is out of reach.

a person using their phone
Hobo_018 / Getty Images

Whatever the situation may be, tell us how being poor can actually be very expensive in the comments below. Or, if you'd like to remain anonymous, use this Google form. Your response may be included in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.