*Sigh* Last week we talked about Fox News host Jesse Watters and his recent appearance on the PBD podcast, where he suggested that fast food workers earning $20 per hour equals about $100,000 a year. (Spoiler, it's more like $40,000 a year full-time.)
Now, the 45-year-old is slipping onto timelines again in a viral clip where he and four other The Five personalities discussed former president Donald Trump's historic criminal trial and whether he should be made to sit for it.
And Jesse's case against having Trump sit for his trial? Well, because Trump is "almost 80."
"The guy needs exercise," Watters said. "He's usually golfing. And so you're going to put a man who's almost 80 sitting in a room like this on his butt for all that time?"
"It's really cruel and unusual punishment to make a man do that," he concludes.
And though I don't think Watters meant to support this with his statement, his concerns do highlight an ongoing conversation in the US centering around the age of our current leaders.
Just last year, the Pew Research Center conducted a survey across the US that found 79% of Americans are in favor of implementing maximum age limits for federally elected officials.