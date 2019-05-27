Key Things You Need To Know About The EU Election Results

The good news as far as the European Union will be concerned is that the new European Parliament is overwhelmingly pro-EU.

The more complicated news is that the parliament has emerged more fragmented and polarised after an election that saw turnout surge across much of the continent to its highest level in more than 20 years.

The parliament will be more liberal, more Green, and more nationalist than it previously was — and it will still have 73 British members. Well, for now, at least.

Voting in the 28 member states is never exclusively along European lines: EU elections are always a reflection of individual domestic politics, context, and nuances.

Nowhere is that more true than in the UK in 2019 where, until recently, Theresa May insisted that a vote in these elections wouldn’t even take place.

Here are four things you should know:

The UK context was unique.

In the UK, the contest was dominated by one issue: Brexit. The final result reflects a country that is fundamentally split in two and increasingly polarised with no clear path to resolution.

Nigel Farage's Brexit party came a comfortable first, winning nearly 32% of the vote. The party topped the polls in every region of England apart from London — as well as in Wales. The Lib Dems came a distant second with about 20.5% of the vote.

However, these figures taken in isolation don't tell the whole story.

Adding the results of the other anti-Brexit parties — the Greens, who had their best performance since 1989, the SNP, who are on track to dominate in Scotland, Plaid Cymru, and Change UK — to the Lib Dem tally brings the vote of the parties that explicitly campaigned to remain in the EU to 40.4%, according to BBC analysis. The Brexit Party and UKIP — both advocating a no-deal Brexit — reached 34.9% combined.

Squeezed in the middle of these two extremes are the two so-called major parties: the Conservatives — who finished fourth — and third-placed Labour, registering their worst ever results.

The Tories are now under more pressure to choose a Brexiteer as their next leader, while Jeremy Corbyn is facing calls to get his party firmly behind a second referendum.