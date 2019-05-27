Tommy Robinson And Carl Benjamin Have Failed To Get Elected To The European Parliament

Two UK far-right internet personalities who launched audacious bids to be elected to the European parliament – anti-Islam activist Tommy Robinson, and YouTuber Sargon of Akkad – have failed.

On Sunday, results from the European elections revealed Carl Benjamin (Sargon of Akkad) who stood for UKIP, and Stephen Yaxley-Lennon (Tommy Robinson) who ran as an independent, did not get enough votes to become MEPs.

A third right wing YouTuber, Mark Meechan (Count Dankula) is running in Scotland, where results are due later.

In England's north west, Yaxley-Lennon came in eighth place with 38,908 votes. standing as an independent. He lost his deposit, and left the count early after saying his social media ban, which he claimed was the work of the "establishment", had prevented him winning.

Benjamin was the second candidate on the anti-immigration party's ballot. UKIP finished sixth in the South West where he was running, with just 3.2% (53,739) of the vote.