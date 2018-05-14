 back to top
What Type Of Centrist Dad Are You?

It's a broad church.

Alan White
  1. Pick a delicious golden ale
    Via waitrose.com
    Via waitrose.com
    Via waitrose.com
    Via waitrose.com
    Via waitrose.com
    Via waitrose.com
  2. Pick a statement that fits your politics
    "In many ways, the coalition years showed Britain at its best."
    "Tony Blair knew how to win elections, that's the thing."
    "Brexit is a disaster for Britain."
    "You say horrible right wing idea – I say EVIDENCE BASED POLICY."
    "It's impossible to have social justice without balancing the books, and Corbyn is going to realise that some day."
    *Galaxy brain face* "I actually believe in localism rather than any mainstream political doctrines."

  3. Pick a really great 90s guitar riff
    "Grateful when you're dead" by Kula Shaker
    Via youtube.com
    "We are the pigs" by Suede
    Via youtube.com
    "For the dead" by Gene
    Via youtube.com
    "Weak" by Skunk Anansie
    Via youtube.com
    "Place your hands" by Reef
    Via youtube.com
    "Connection" by Elastica
    Via youtube.com
  4. Finish this statement: The best time to be alive was...
    That week when Blur and Oasis were battling it out for control of the charts, what a time for music that was.
    The '97 Labour election landslide. Tony! Tony! Tony!
    Any time before Brexit.
    Honestly? Any time before I had children.
    The Coalition Years. Sensible financial policies moderated by the Liberal Democrats. *Chef's kiss of fingers*

  5. Pick a sensible family car
    Via volvocars.com
    Via nissan.co.uk
    Via en.wikipedia.org
    Via Flickr: 92622665@N08
  6. Pick a political idol
    Via commons.wikimedia.org
    Via twitter.com
    Via commons.wikimedia.org
    Via en.wikipedia.org
    Via Flickr: chathamhouse
    Via Flickr: chathamhouse
  7. Pick a shed in which to hide from your family
    Via redskyshepherdshuts.co.uk
    Via commons.wikimedia.org
    Via pixabay.com
    Via commons.wikimedia.org
    Via commons.wikimedia.org
    Via Flickr: 30868960@N03
  8. Finish this statement: I'm in pain because of my...
    Gout.
    Bad back.
    Life, generally.
    Crushing sense of existential despair.
    Views on Brexit.

