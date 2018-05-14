What Type Of Centrist Dad Are You?

-
"In many ways, the coalition years showed Britain at its best.""Tony Blair knew how to win elections, that's the thing.""Brexit is a disaster for Britain.""You say horrible right wing idea – I say EVIDENCE BASED POLICY.""It's impossible to have social justice without balancing the books, and Corbyn is going to realise that some day."*Galaxy brain face* "I actually believe in localism rather than any mainstream political doctrines."
That week when Blur and Oasis were battling it out for control of the charts, what a time for music that was.The '97 Labour election landslide. Tony! Tony! Tony!Any time before Brexit.Honestly? Any time before I had children.The Coalition Years. Sensible financial policies moderated by the Liberal Democrats. *Chef's kiss of fingers*
Via twitter.com
Gout.Bad back.Life, generally.Crushing sense of existential despair.Views on Brexit.
