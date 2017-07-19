Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

What The Hell Is This Weird Thing People Keep Seeing In The Sky In Cornwall?

We're not saying it's aliens, because it's not aliens.

Posted on
Alan White
Alan White
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Tom Chivers
Tom Chivers
BuzzFeed Staff

Something strange has been going on in the skies over Cornwall.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @kiefer_k

Everyone keeps putting videos on social media with hashtags like #ufocornwall.

And, let's be honest, whatever this thing is, it does look ~pretty~ weird.

filmed this in truro today before my hair apt..can someone please explain? 😐 #ufocornwall
STEPH ✨ @CocochicBlog

filmed this in truro today before my hair apt..can someone please explain? 😐 #ufocornwall

Reply Retweet Favorite

They're not saying it's aliens, but it's aliens.

Loads of people have seen it.

What on Earth is this in the sky? Just spotted it over Roche Rock?! #ufos #ufosighting #ufovideo #spacecraft… https://t.co/LPwXvW2wES
Trudi Holden @trudlenoodle

What on Earth is this in the sky? Just spotted it over Roche Rock?! #ufos #ufosighting #ufovideo #spacecraft… https://t.co/LPwXvW2wES

Reply Retweet Favorite
Wat?! Spotted this weirdness near St Austell today #ufocornwall
Dan Goodwin @bouncingdan

Wat?! Spotted this weirdness near St Austell today #ufocornwall

Reply Retweet Favorite
Did some filming few weeks back and when reviewing the footage spotted this weird flying thing? #UFO @edenproject 🤔… https://t.co/XQejAJ3c2t
Matti Hemmings @MattiHemmings

Did some filming few weeks back and when reviewing the footage spotted this weird flying thing? #UFO @edenproject 🤔… https://t.co/XQejAJ3c2t

Reply Retweet Favorite
Thought I was just seeing this because I was tired but I can still see it on my phone so either it was there or I'm… https://t.co/EuibV5e4QM
Exotic Zoo @ExoticZoo

Thought I was just seeing this because I was tired but I can still see it on my phone so either it was there or I'm… https://t.co/EuibV5e4QM

Reply Retweet Favorite
Odd sighting at #Fistral today. Anyone else see it? #ufocornwall
Harry Wild @harrycornwall

Odd sighting at #Fistral today. Anyone else see it? #ufocornwall

Reply Retweet Favorite

So what actually is it? One possibility is a murmuration of starlings:

We asked a few bird experts about it, and they said starlings were a possibility. But another said: "Wrong time of year for starlings, too small a group and too high in the sky (I reckon)."Starlings normally flock like this in winter. But Richard Smyth, author of birdwatching book A Sweet Wild Note, said that since these appear to all be sightings of the same thing, it could be a small flock forming early in the year. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
IslandsAndRivers / Via youtube.com

We asked a few bird experts about it, and they said starlings were a possibility. But another said: "Wrong time of year for starlings, too small a group and too high in the sky (I reckon)."

Starlings normally flock like this in winter. But Richard Smyth, author of birdwatching book A Sweet Wild Note, said that since these appear to all be sightings of the same thing, it could be a small flock forming early in the year.

But lots of other birds, not just starlings, do similar things.

Mesmerising flock of birds. Not a murmuration as they aren't starlings but needs a similarly beautiful word to desc… https://t.co/tzLqLMSOm7
Stuart Rutherford @doodlewhale

Mesmerising flock of birds. Not a murmuration as they aren't starlings but needs a similarly beautiful word to desc… https://t.co/tzLqLMSOm7

Reply Retweet Favorite

An amateur ornithologist who asked to remain anonymous told BuzzFeed News: "The view of weird ornithology Twitter (seriously) is that it's not a murmuration, as that's specifically starlings. It is A. N Other bird though."

He wouldn't be drawn on the specifics, although he did say: "When called upon to name a bird that i do not know the species of, I narrow my eyes a bit and, at length, say 'I thiiiink it's a Reed's warbler.'" So maybe it's a load of Reed's warblers.

And actually so do some insects, and they might be a better explanation.

Lev Parikian a birdwatcher and author of the upcoming Why Do Birds Suddenly Disappear, told BuzzFeed News that he was "not convinced by the starling explanation".

"Even in a small murmuration the movement of the crowd doesn't usually hold its shape in the same way as that seems to be doing," he said. "They tend to move in waves and not just vertically – more undulating with some horizontal movement. And it's really the wrong time of year for it." He suggested that insects might make more sense.

Smyth suggested that bees might behave like this, if they were swarming, and keeping shape around a queen as they left their hive.

Short answer is no one knows. Probably not aliens though.

  1. So are these things:

What The Hell Is This Weird Thing People Keep Seeing In The Sky In Cornwall?

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
So are these things:
  1.  
    vote votes
  2.  
    vote votes
  3.  
    vote votes
  4.  
    vote votes
  5.  
    vote votes
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

Alan White is a news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Alan White at alan.white@buzzfeed.com.

Tom Chivers is a science writer for BuzzFeed and is based in London.

Contact Tom Chivers at tom.chivers@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With UKNews