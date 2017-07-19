What The Hell Is This Weird Thing People Keep Seeing In The Sky In Cornwall?

Something strange has been going on in the skies over Cornwall.

filmed this in truro today before my hair apt..can someone please explain? 😐 #ufocornwall

And, let's be honest, whatever this thing is, it does look ~pretty~ weird.

What on Earth is this in the sky? Just spotted it over Roche Rock?! #ufos #ufosighting #ufovideo #spacecraft… https://t.co/LPwXvW2wES

Did some filming few weeks back and when reviewing the footage spotted this weird flying thing? #UFO @edenproject 🤔… https://t.co/XQejAJ3c2t

Thought I was just seeing this because I was tired but I can still see it on my phone so either it was there or I'm… https://t.co/EuibV5e4QM

Starlings normally flock like this in winter. But Richard Smyth, author of birdwatching book A Sweet Wild Note , said that since these appear to all be sightings of the same thing, it could be a small flock forming early in the year.

We asked a few bird experts about it, and they said starlings were a possibility. But another said: "Wrong time of year for starlings, too small a group and too high in the sky (I reckon)."

So what actually is it? One possibility is a murmuration of starlings:

He wouldn't be drawn on the specifics, although he did say: "When called upon to name a bird that i do not know the species of, I narrow my eyes a bit and, at length, say 'I thiiiink it's a Reed's warbler.'" So maybe it's a load of Reed's warblers.

An amateur ornithologist who asked to remain anonymous told BuzzFeed News: "The view of weird ornithology Twitter (seriously) is that it's not a murmuration, as that's specifically starlings. It is A. N Other bird though."

Mesmerising flock of birds. Not a murmuration as they aren't starlings but needs a similarly beautiful word to desc… https://t.co/tzLqLMSOm7

But lots of other birds, not just starlings, do similar things.

And actually so do some insects, and they might be a better explanation.

Lev Parikian a birdwatcher and author of the upcoming Why Do Birds Suddenly Disappear, told BuzzFeed News that he was "not convinced by the starling explanation".

"Even in a small murmuration the movement of the crowd doesn't usually hold its shape in the same way as that seems to be doing," he said. "They tend to move in waves and not just vertically – more undulating with some horizontal movement. And it's really the wrong time of year for it." He suggested that insects might make more sense.

Smyth suggested that bees might behave like this, if they were swarming, and keeping shape around a queen as they left their hive.