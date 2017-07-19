Something strange has been going on in the skies over Cornwall.
And, let's be honest, whatever this thing is, it does look ~pretty~ weird.
Loads of people have seen it.
So what actually is it? One possibility is a murmuration of starlings:
But lots of other birds, not just starlings, do similar things.
And actually so do some insects, and they might be a better explanation.
Lev Parikian a birdwatcher and author of the upcoming Why Do Birds Suddenly Disappear, told BuzzFeed News that he was "not convinced by the starling explanation".
"Even in a small murmuration the movement of the crowd doesn't usually hold its shape in the same way as that seems to be doing," he said. "They tend to move in waves and not just vertically – more undulating with some horizontal movement. And it's really the wrong time of year for it." He suggested that insects might make more sense.
Smyth suggested that bees might behave like this, if they were swarming, and keeping shape around a queen as they left their hive.
Short answer is no one knows. Probably not aliens though.
So are these things:
What The Hell Is This Weird Thing People Keep Seeing In The Sky In Cornwall?
