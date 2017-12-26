Lewis Hamilton has apologised after being roundly criticised on social media for posting a video of his nephew wearing a princess dress – and mocking him for it.

In the video, which has now been deleted from his Instagram story, Hamilton addresses the camera by saying: "I’m so sad right now…look at my nephew."

The camera then turns to a small boy in a princess dress. ‘Why are you wearing a princess dress? Is this what you got for Christmas? Why did you ask for a princess dress for Christmas? Boys don’t wear princess dresses," Hamilton says.

After a social media backlash, he apologised on Twitter, saying that he "meant no harm" with the post.