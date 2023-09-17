I Think We Can All Agree That These 18 Small Things Are Actually Costing Us Waaay Too Much Money

3.

"Definitely buying coffee and a snack at work every day. Where I previously worked, they had a cafe downstairs and every day I would go down and get a coffee first thing before I started, and again on my lunch break. Each coffee was £2.50, and I would sometimes get a cake for about £2, normally about 3 times per week. So about £31 per week. Which in a 4-week month worked out to be £124 per month and a 5-week month £155. Once I figured that out I couldn’t justify it anymore, brought my own coffee and snacks in for the rest of the time I worked there."