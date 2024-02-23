So, what questions do you have about death and dying? It can be anything from the taboo — like what does the body physically do after death — to the practical, like how does a hospital handle my loved one's body after death?
Maybe for you, you've followed Hospice Nurse Julie and know what the actively dying phase entails, but there's still some symptoms you experienced with a loved one that are on your mind and leaving you questioning. You'd like to ask Julie about these symptoms to gain some clarity and closure.
Maybe you're more curious about hospice care itself and how it differs for someone in their last phase of life versus a patient not in hospice.
Perhaps for you, you're just looking for advice from a hospice nurse on how to handle grief after losing a loved one — what has helped families after their loved one passed on?
Whatever your questions are, don't be shy to ask whatever could give you clarity, closure, or peace about death and dying. Your questions and resulting answers could help others who are in a similar position, and by talking about death and dying more, we can alleviate some of the fear around it.
Note your questions may be answered in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post with Hospice Nurse Julie. You can ask your questions down below in the comments or feel free to send them in anonymously using this form.