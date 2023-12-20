24. "I went home to visit my parents two weeks before my dad died. My dad had been slowly declining over the past two years, but there was no indication whatsoever that he would pass in two weeks time. As I was saying goodbye to my dad to go to the airport, my dad started to cry and begged me to stay for the week. I work remote but I didn't have my work computer with me, and I have a cat, so I didn't feel prepared to stay. It was so busy with work that I figured I'd go in the new year. Less than two weeks later I rushed home because my dad was placed on hospice and had days left."

"The drastic decline, literally overnight, shocked everyone. It might sound silly but I thought we had more time. I know everyone dies, but I didn't think my dad would die. I thought he'd live forever. I had over seven weeks of PTO. I could've stayed for the week when my dad asked. I could've gotten a cat sitter. I could've had that week with my dad. I didn't have all the time that I thought we had. Watching him go through the dying process was the most excruciatingly painful thing to witness and longest four days of my life. But after he passed, it felt like those four days were the fastest four days of my life."



—Anonymous