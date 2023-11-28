This Hospice Nurse Is Educating People About The “Actively Dying” Phase Of Death To Alleviate People’s Fears, And It’s Eye-Opening

In terms of how people can be more comfortable around death and dying, Julie says it's through education. "I think we all need to prepare for death before it's happening. So, even just by someone reading an article like this is helping them prepare, or by watching videos like I have on my page. This information is for everyone. They're not just for people who have someone in their life dying right now. The more you know, the less scary it can feel," Julie shared with BuzzFeed.