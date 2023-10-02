I Cannot Stop Laughing Under My Breath At Work At These 21 Funny Tweets From Last Week
Methinks the Kevin James meme will haunt our feeds all October.
Welcome. Another seven days have gone by which means it's yet again time to round up the funniest tweets from the past week. As we ease into October, Spirit Halloweens cropped up in every former Bed Bath & Beyond, Pillsbury pumpkin cookies began filling bellies, and for some damn reason, Kevin James is still the meme of the season. Enjoy!
1.
Just heard a woman shout "Yoo hoo!" to get a person's attention across the street. You don't hear many Yoo hoo!'s anymore do you. Shame, think it works quite well as a way of calling someone. Playful, not too demanding, does what it needs to do without ruffling any feathers.— Mike Townsend (@townsendyesmate) September 26, 2023
2.
i don’t want to do that https://t.co/mfe9dLYWGH— bethany (@fiImgal) September 25, 2023
3.
Dad’s keyboard pic.twitter.com/A3VBolTWYo— Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) September 27, 2023
4.
abt that time pic.twitter.com/iwzMu1eLCz— tatyana 💞 (@heluvstat) September 25, 2023
5.
Last time my job did this, I jokingly said “is this part of our bonus?” Everybody was dying laughing. Before I left that day, HR manager pulled me in the office saying “please never say that again in front of everybody. And to answer your question, yes, it is” https://t.co/vWN871aYBW— Taco Juan 🌮 (@_dat_nigga_tj89) September 29, 2023
6.
Friend making normal wages- “no worries bro, I’ll cover this one. You got next!”— mewtru •ᴗ• (@trunarla) October 1, 2023
Friend who works in tech making over 300k- “can you Venmo me $3.74 for the sip of my drink you took?”
7.
when a girl doesn't post her boyfriend i think understandable! privacy is everything, when a guy doesn't post his girlfriend i think Wow what a trashcan— mariana (@pastapilled) September 26, 2023
8.
This is how I imagine everyone on my blocklist https://t.co/RF5oAqucHp— Megi (@reaIsnowhite) September 25, 2023
9.
only i would drop out of the wrong university 💀 pic.twitter.com/P99nRinTrA— ria (@hurricane_yn) September 25, 2023
10.
It’s so important to have a gay coworker for when you say something that makes no sense and you need someone to say “no literally” without looking up from their phone— L.L. Human Clickbait (@human_clickbait) September 29, 2023
11.
Me looking at the self checkout camera as I scan a TV as a banana pic.twitter.com/xqL9RNQNov— Plathanos 🐝 🇩🇴 (@SavinTheBees) September 26, 2023
12.
tonight will be the night I will fall for you pic.twitter.com/Zk3iOSfFvc— Fredo (@FredoInDaCut995) September 28, 2023
13.
ive seen kevin james this week more than ive seen my dad— logan 🥤 (@Kermeq) September 28, 2023
14.
can we go to home depot i like smelling the lumber section— clare (@sadderlizards) September 30, 2023
15.
“sorry i have errands to run”— The Notorious J.O.V. (@whotfisjovana) September 30, 2023
the errands: pic.twitter.com/mSacxjcx33
16.
17.
me and him when an evil witch turned us into fishes pic.twitter.com/NMNhQTZfxQ— ˚ʚ🐈⬛ɞ˚ (@Cyb4rAnGeL) September 27, 2023
18.
officer please I had no idea the tea was twisted— . (@__godshapedhole) September 28, 2023
19.
The view my bagel bites see at 2:37 am pic.twitter.com/4MbkgZIods— bröke (@hedgefundmafia) September 28, 2023
20.
"he cooked"... "she ate"... who is doing the dishes...— 😈 (@turtlekiosk) September 27, 2023
21.
he ain’t have to say that last part pic.twitter.com/0jlimZJ87h— tatyana 💞 (@heluvstat) September 29, 2023