I Cannot Understate How Much These 27 Tweets From Last Week Made Me Laugh, So Here They Are For You, Too
I need to join the Hoagie Gurus Facebook page ASAP.
It's Monday again, which means it's time I round up all the funniest tweets from the past week. Over the last seven days, Twitter gave us the perfect Kevin James meme, the announcement of fall, Taylor Swift visiting her stadium on an off day, and a whole lot of funny moments in-between. Enjoy!
1.
why do doctors only give stickers to kids? like hello I was also brave today— 𝒥𝑒𝓈𝓈 (@worldreads) September 22, 2023
2.
i got the covid booster and a flu shot earlier today and the guy giving it to me was like “are you getting this for school or work?” and i panicked and said “for fun”— evelyn gee frick (@evelyngfrick) September 18, 2023
3.
the cashier watching me press 0 tip after all they did was flip the ipad around pic.twitter.com/WUuqTIwVyg— juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) September 23, 2023
4.
September 23, 2023
5.
Me: let’s be a little healthy and order a salad to come before lasagna.— Khalid El Khatib (@kmelkhat) September 23, 2023
The salad: pic.twitter.com/weta1PIAVY
6.
Just found out they give live fish CT scans by placing them on a wet sponge and I can’t stop thinking about it pic.twitter.com/zPOCkdi6os— Rob (@thegallowboob) September 18, 2023
7.
Incredibly irritating clock in my hotel room pic.twitter.com/V0Ku4rZ6gz— c a i t l i n (@hello__caitlin) September 20, 2023
8.
a candle is just a pet fire— cass city (@HeavenlyGrandpa) September 24, 2023
9.
if you hate when people say "chai tea" you're gonna flip shit when you hear what the little caesars guy says at the end of the commercials— gale na (@poisonjr) September 24, 2023
10.
it’s nice that taylor swift is visiting her stadiums while they turn into mojo dojo casa houses for the football season— Nora Dominick (@noradominick) September 24, 2023
11.
humpty dumpty buying the FUCK out this shirt https://t.co/vL4hX6ICxC— oomfevin (@triplevirghoe) September 21, 2023
12.
love is blind at 24??????? did you even try hinge???— rofiat (@rofivelli) September 24, 2023
13.
me n the silly voices in my head pic.twitter.com/gZ9aKgKPcI— tatyana 💞 (@heluvstat) September 23, 2023
14.
The word açaí ain’t got no business doing all that— swag (@chillextremist) September 23, 2023
15.
16.
i just need to get over everything that has happened to me in my entire life and then we can hang out— clare (@sadderlizards) September 23, 2023
17.
i was wondering why my alarm didn’t go off after a drunk night out 🤦🏽♀️ pic.twitter.com/wpVzHESa4R— MK (@adoreanise) September 22, 2023
18.
need to eat a cosmic brownie rn i want to feel like i’m eating radioactive plastic— chrissy chlapecka (@chrissychlapp) September 19, 2023
19.
you want alvin and the chipmunks https://t.co/XUgL2P6paC— bilatinman kio (@kzzrttt) September 23, 2023
20.
21.
i found this facebook group called Hoagie Gurus and it's basically a bunch of middle aged dudes showing off sandwiches/discussing sandwiches with each other pic.twitter.com/BNgJzwGei5— Michael Cera Palin (@mcp_emo) September 18, 2023
22.
Tamalien 🌽👽 pic.twitter.com/awuHiLUV16— Andrea Ixchíu (@Andreakomio) September 18, 2023
23.
that one onion ring in your bag of fries pic.twitter.com/nJ6Al780L9— Desus MF Nice💯 (@desusnice) September 25, 2023
24.
i’m tired of bars hiring instagram btchs my drink nasty af— SEX! (@wendysbbqsauce) September 19, 2023
25.
how beautiful girls pee https://t.co/iwePW5nmbD— The Notorious J.O.V. (@whotfisjovana) September 18, 2023
26.
this has the same significance as michelangelo announcing he is going to italy to paint the sistine chapel https://t.co/QSMxAn6qAG— em 🍓 (@uhhmmily) September 18, 2023
27.
Caitlin Covington arriving in Vermont https://t.co/WLOOnXwQCQ pic.twitter.com/5ib09UZC2g— Michael Benjamin (@mfbenji) September 19, 2023