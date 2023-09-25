I Cannot Understate How Much These 27 Tweets From Last Week Made Me Laugh, So Here They Are For You, Too

I need to join the Hoagie Gurus Facebook page ASAP.

Alana Valko
by Alana Valko

BuzzFeed Staff

It's Monday again, which means it's time I round up all the funniest tweets from the past week. Over the last seven days, Twitter gave us the perfect Kevin James meme, the announcement of fall, Taylor Swift visiting her stadium on an off day, and a whole lot of funny moments in-between. Enjoy!

1.

Twitter: @worldreads

2.

Twitter: @evelyngfrick

3.

Twitter: @ayeejuju

4.

Twitter: @PicturesFoIder

5.

Twitter: @kmelkhat

6.

Twitter: @thegallowboob

7.

Twitter: @hello__caitlin

8.

Twitter: @HeavenlyGrandpa

9.

Twitter: @poisonjr

10.

Twitter: @noradominick

11.

Twitter: @triplevirghoe

12.

Twitter: @rofivelli

13.

Twitter: @heluvstat

14.

Twitter: @chillextremist

15.

@kafkaswife / Via Twitter: @kafkaswife

16.

Twitter: @sadderlizards

17.

Twitter: @adoreanise

18.

Twitter: @chrissychlapp

19.

Twitter: @kzzrttt

20.

Olivia Rodrigo bending her knees singing
Getty Images. / Mike Coppola / Via x.com

21.

Twitter: @mcp_emo

22.

Twitter: @Andreakomio

23.

Getty Images / CBS Photo Archive / Via Twitter: @desusnice

24.

Twitter: @wendysbbqsauce

25.

Twitter: @whotfisjovana

26.

@cmcoving / Via instagram.com

27.

instagram.com tiktok.com