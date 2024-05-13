There Are Many Things Wrong With The World, But These 32 Funny Tweets From Last Week Are Not One Of 'Em
"Being a baby must be scary, imagine sleeping at home & you wake up at TJMAXX." —@xigotsoul
In case you're new here, every week, we round up all the funny tweets from the week. Admittedly, some weeks are drier than others, but this week was nooot one of them.
So, let's jump right into 'em and get ya laughin':
1.
pls take care of y’all selves bc we got a whole bunch of dumb btches going into nursing— NEYAH (@iimabeautty) May 6, 2024
3.
Turned my camera off to eat my lunch during this zoom meeting and forgot to turn off my audio.— MTC (@writelike_mike) May 6, 2024
My client: “Michael feel free to weigh in after you eat.” pic.twitter.com/UHPRhAAzYx
4.
Being a baby must be scary, imagine sleeping at home & you wake up at TJMAXX— That 1 Foo 🎨 🇲🇽 (@xigotsoul) May 9, 2024
5.
My son just asked me how I know his name... I'm not in the mood today— B 🦋 (@isabellayonce) May 6, 2024
6.
The Darkness taking over my cute and bubbly personality when i hear the teams notification pic.twitter.com/ZNS7HAEKPQ— V. (@mcvncent) May 6, 2024
7.
Me when I’m in the barbers https://t.co/ntzKCRy5iC— billy (@billydyson_) May 6, 2024
8.
That's that me espresso pic.twitter.com/YXAUJKoxw3— Cosmo | 🍉 (@crybabysportal) May 7, 2024
9.
Y did they submit this for proof of income 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/IiYFD7vPve— Bingy (@queenzingha) May 6, 2024
10.
my air fryer after 15 minutes at 400 degrees: https://t.co/qXwKIgD9hy— carl marks (@lethalrejection) May 7, 2024
11.
watched a dude carry a screaming toddler across the parking lot. he noticed me looking at him and said “he’s mine, i’m not stealing him” and then before i could reply he added “if i was gonna take one, it definitely wouldn’t be this asshole”— nash flynn (@itsnashflynn) May 12, 2024
12.
Driving instructor just gagged me a bit pic.twitter.com/A16fRTrzom— Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) May 7, 2024
13.
[taking you aside after your joke flops] You're almost out of the friend group— gale na (@poisonjr) May 7, 2024
14.
it’s always funny seeing ur professors’ names in scientific articles… like that’s proomf 😭— bb (@sixmista) May 7, 2024
15.
men are so private they could be at their own wedding and post a pic of the sky— 🕷️ (@yrrfatima) May 7, 2024
16.
was *just* about to mail someone the worst condolence card of all time when i noticed the design inside of the envelope I was using at the last possible second Jfc pic.twitter.com/4ocrZLP8oc— david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) May 7, 2024
17.
Bruh … so I work at longhorn why in DF THIS LADY JUST TIP ME IN POPEYES COUPONS pic.twitter.com/l13BFuLqo1— J Chris (@TheRealJChris_) May 9, 2024
18.
love these Girls. not the most popular but Always sticking together pic.twitter.com/S16umFfhdZ— 4th Quarter Player (@abby5to7) May 8, 2024
19.
Im so h*gh rn and I almost cried thinking of the chefs that have cooked every meal I've ate from restaurants like I am so thankful to them Omg— Rat (@kiIaIa713) May 9, 2024
20.
“You made that on canva?!”— Chelsea Daley (@chelsea_daley) May 10, 2024
Pls give me an iced coffee and two solid hours and I could make the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel on canva
21.
*least jealous voice ever* actually i don't need to see the aurora borealis bc i see beauty in every living thing and every moment— robert altdude (@listenupnerds) May 11, 2024