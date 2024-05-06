33 Hilarious Tweets From The Week Because You Deserve To Have A Little Laugh
"I am like the opposite of artificial intelligence. Genuine stupidity." —@surajdukhii
As much as I want to spend less time online, the chaos, funny moments, and real-time pop culture reactions on Twitter keep me wide-eyed, phone-in-hand, screen bright, and scrolling.
So here we are again — another week where I will share all the funny tweets I found for you. Between the Kendrick and Drake rap beef, Challengers movie release, and the general spring fever in the air, there was no shortage of funny moments, so let's get right into 'em:
1.
i understand that my body can't digest corn or whatever. that's fine. my issue is that i fucking chewed it. how the hell is it coming out back in the shape of corn. what are they not telling us— tate (@50FirstTates) April 29, 2024
2.
Selecting all images with traffic lights https://t.co/EGatdbjjBf— Rapido ◣ ◢ (@rapidodraws) April 30, 2024
3.
sometimes you chop one onion and put it in a pan and think, this simply won’t do. so you chop another onion and put it in the pan, and now you have the amount of onions a clown would eat, at the circus— corn (@normal_food) April 30, 2024
4.
weeping uncontrollably at skee ball because my nephew whiffed a five leg parlay and now I can't afford dental https://t.co/su4nvyo88S— Dan Toomey (@dhtoomey) April 30, 2024
5.
When I tell you this has me in TEARS!!!! pic.twitter.com/RfrBxTYAE6— TheBlackPlumbob (@TheBlkPlumbob) April 30, 2024
6.
did he burglarize the Wii bowling alley https://t.co/cgzY8QSxTR— Matt Margolis (@ItsMattsLaw) April 29, 2024
7.
WHAT IS THIS 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/xQUuL3XqQ0— daniel 🦕🍉 (@pheremoneocean) May 4, 2024
8.
i am like the opposite of artificial intelligence. genuine stupidity.— smokeyhouse (@surajdukhii) April 30, 2024
9.
I love saying “sounds good” at work and don’t shit sound good— betel (@betelreloaded) May 1, 2024
10.
i feel like when my landlord gets my rent they should text me like “thank you!!” or “got it ♥️” or something— Youngmi MAYER 💜 (@ymmayer) May 1, 2024
11.
12.
*me, rearranging my spice rack alphabetically* Ok, what comes after thyme?— Stone Cold Jane Austen (@AbbyHiggs) May 3, 2024
Cyndi Lauper: thyme
13.
It has come to my attention, that describing my neighbor as “Dead behind the eyes” is perhaps, rude and morbid. I apologize. Moving forward, I will now describe my neighbor as “Lookin like she has the dvd logo bouncin around her skull.” Way more fun and lively I think.— DonutHawk (@StruggleDisplay) May 2, 2024
14.
Fuck it I just don’t care anymore what’s the point pic.twitter.com/0MZ3U20079— gently used ass rag (@mastergoobway) May 1, 2024
16.
Instead of “happy hour” I wanna go to a “grievance hour” where the drinks and appetizers are half price and everyone steps up to the microphone but instead of karaoke they complain about their lives— Grip Bayless💕 (@talleyberrybaby) May 3, 2024
17.
9pm at a sleepover: omg this is so fun we should paint our nails next— androacid (@androacid) May 3, 2024
3am at a sleepover: https://t.co/F8GJ5xy92t
18.
I loveeee having 3 martinis I understand why my dad chose this over raising me— 777 (@_garrettcharles) May 3, 2024
19.
Best friends are so crazy like wow this person would kill for me but also if I mispronounce a word in front of them they will make fun of me for it forever— Keara Sullivan (@superkeara) May 5, 2024
20.
The men are rapping about taking ozempic and getting lipo…WE NEED MECHANICS— Amari Symoné (@MarMarr08) May 4, 2024
21.
Lin Manuel Miranda https://t.co/1F6muIMm64— Rohita Kadambi (@RohitaKadambi) May 4, 2024
22.
my car is fucked pic.twitter.com/qCL1NHWtHr— Adam (@adamgreattweet) May 1, 2024
23.
why are all the "cozy games" about managing a small business or working on a farm. these are the two least relaxing things you can do— sorrel (@sorrelquest) May 2, 2024